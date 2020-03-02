News

Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS… Announce Debut Album, Share New Song “House Music All Night Long” Beyond the Pale Due Out May 1 via Rough Trade

Photography by Eddie Whelan



Pulp's Jarvis Cocker has a newish band JARV IS... and now the project has announced their debut album, Beyond the Pale, and shared a new song from it, "House Music All Night Long," via a video for the track. Beyond the Pale is due out May 1 via Rough Trade. It includes "Must I Evolve?," the group's first single, shared last May (it was #1 on our Songs of the Week list). Check out the "House Music All Night Long" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art below, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates.

JARV IS... features Cocker (vocals, guitar, percussion), Serafina Steer (harp, keyboards, vocals), Emma Smith (violin, guitar vocals), Andrew McKinney (bass, vocals), Jason Buckle (synthesizer and electronic treatments), and Adam Betts (drums, percussion, vocals). The project started as a live band in 2017 and they began recording their shows. Then they took the live recordings to Narcissus Studios in Neasden, London, where overdubs and vocals were added. Additional post-production work was done at Jason Buckle's Place du Big Boss studio in Raynes Park, London. Craig Silvey mixed the album at Toast Studios in West London.

A press release says: "JARV IS... an ongoing live experience because life is an ongoing live experience. Or, to put it another way: THIS IS NOT A LIVE ALBUM - it's an ALIVE ALBUM."

It's been 11 years since 2009's Further Complications, Cocker's last solo album (which followed Jarvis, his 2006 solo debut). Although in 2017 he teamed up with Chilly Gonzales for a collaborative concept album, Room 29, inspired by room 29 in the iconic Hollywood hotel Château Marmont, which has had many famous guests (the hotel opened in 1929). In 2017 Cocker also guested on "Century," the standout track on Feist's last album, Pleasure, and teamed up with Iggy Pop to cover the Nick Cave classic "Red Right Hand" for the TV show Peaky Blinders.

Read our 2017 print magazine article on Cocker and Gonzales' Room 29.

Read our 2017 extended Q&A with Cocker on Room 29.

Read our 2009 cover story interview with Cocker on Further Complications.

Read our 2007 interview with Cocker on Jarvis.

Beyond the Pale Tracklist:

1: Save the Whale

2: Must I Evolve?

3: Am I Missing Something?

4: House Music All Night Long

5: Sometimes I am Pharaoh

6: Swanky Modes

7: Children of the Echo

JARV IS... Tour Dates:

May 01st - London @ Rough Trade East In-store

May 02nd - Bristol @ Marble Factory

MAY 03rd - Birmingham @ 02 Institute

May 05th - Manchester @ Albert Hall

May 06th - Glasgow @ Barrowlands

May 08th - Liverpool @ Invisible Wind Factory

May 09th - London @ Roundhouse

May 14th - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Early Show)

May 14th - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Late Show)

