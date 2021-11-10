 Jasmyn (Formerly of Weaves) Shares Video for New Song “Find the Light” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, November 10th, 2021  
Subscribe

Jasmyn (Formerly of Weaves) Shares Video for New Song “Find the Light”

Out Now via ANTI-

Nov 10, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Justin Aranha
Bookmark and Share


Canadian indie pop artist Jasmyn (aka Jasmyn Burke, former frontwoman of the band Weaves) has shared a video for her new track “Find the Light.” It is her first music release after signing to ANTI- as a solo act. Watch the DANUTA-directed video below.

“This song was loosely written during the fall of 2020,” Burke states in a press release. “The world was feeling pretty heavy, and I felt myself wanting to write music that created a mood of happiness and space to grow. It feels like we’re living in this sort of in-between space, where life is altering. I wanted to explore finding comfort and hopefulness through uncomfortable change. I feel like I have grown and changed as a person over the last few years and wanted to write songs that created a sense of confidence and well-being.”

Weaves’ last album, Wide Open, came out in 2017 via Kanine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent