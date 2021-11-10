Jasmyn (Formerly of Weaves) Shares Video for New Song “Find the Light”
Out Now via ANTI-
Nov 10, 2021
Photography by Justin Aranha
Canadian indie pop artist Jasmyn (aka Jasmyn Burke, former frontwoman of the band Weaves) has shared a video for her new track “Find the Light.” It is her first music release after signing to ANTI- as a solo act. Watch the DANUTA-directed video below.
“This song was loosely written during the fall of 2020,” Burke states in a press release. “The world was feeling pretty heavy, and I felt myself wanting to write music that created a mood of happiness and space to grow. It feels like we’re living in this sort of in-between space, where life is altering. I wanted to explore finding comfort and hopefulness through uncomfortable change. I feel like I have grown and changed as a person over the last few years and wanted to write songs that created a sense of confidence and well-being.”
Weaves’ last album, Wide Open, came out in 2017 via Kanine.
