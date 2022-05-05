News

Jaws of Love. (Local Natives’ Kelcey Ayer) Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Patricia” Patricia EP Due Out May 27 via Chewing Inc.

Photography by Nik Ewing



Jaws of Love. (aka Kelcey Ayer, vocalist/instrumentalist for indie rock band Local Natives) has announced the release of a new EP, Patricia, which will be out on May 27 via Chewing Inc. Ayer has shared a lyric video for the EP’s title track, as well as announcing a string of upcoming tour dates. Listen to “Patricia” and view the list of upcoming dates below.

In a press release, Ayer elaborates on the new EP, which is named after his mother: “Ever since my mother passed away 11 years ago, I’ve been having dreams about her. We’ll share a nice moment, or we’ll be in the middle of a screaming match, but I am with her, not questioning the fact that she is there, that we are alive, together, just as before. Then I wake up and am plunged back into reality where she is gone. There have been so many painful mornings where I have to feel the hurt all over again. Though on the other hand, it’s bittersweet because I also get to relive the feeling of her being alive. We all find ways to keep our loved ones alive, be it through stories or memories, and dreaming of her seems to be mine.”

Patricia was produced by Ayer and Danny Reisch (Shearwater, Sun June).

In 2020, Ayer shared the song “m&m.” He released Tasha Sits Close to the Piano, his solo debut as Jaws of Love., in 2017 via K-Rizzla/House Arrest. Local Natives’ most recent album was Violet Street, which was released back in April 2019 on Loma Vista. They put out an EP, Sour Lemon, in October 2020.

Patricia EP Tracklist:

1. Guard & Prisoner (feat. Omotola)

2. Wildfire

3. Elective Ultrasound

4. Black Canyon City

5. Patricia

Jaws of Love 2022 Tour Dates:

6/21 - Baby’s All Right - New York City, NY

6/23 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

6/25 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA

