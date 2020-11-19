News

Jaws of Love. (Local Natives’ Kelcey Ayer) Shares New Song “m&m” This is Ayer’s First New Solo Music of 2020

Photography by Allister Ann



Kelcey Ayer, vocalist/instrumentalist for indie rock band Local Natives, has shared a new song under his Jaws of Love. moniker titled “m&m.” This marks Ayer’s first release of new solo music in 2020, and it is described as his first single release under the Jaws of Love. moniker. Listen to the song below.

Ayer explains the meaning behind “m&m” in a press release: “‘m&m’ is a story about two high school friends going to colleges on different coasts having a last-minute hang, where one flies from the west coast to NYC. It's loosely based on a trip I took myself during my college days to meet up with a friend. Neither person can fully comprehend how special their friendship is nor how precious their time is together until both have faded away. While it was some of the best days of their lives, it also marks the beginning of the end of their friendship.”

Ayer released Tasha Sits Close to the Piano, his solo debut as Jaws of Love., in 2017 via K-Rizzla/House Arrest. Local Natives’ most recent album was Violet Street, which was released back in April 2019 on Loma Vista, but they put out a new EP, Sour Lemon, in October.

