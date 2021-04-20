News

Jeff Rosenstock Releases Ska Reworking of His “NO DREAM” Album SKA DREAM Out Now via Quote Unquote/Polyvinyl

Photography by Christine Mackey



Jeff Rosenstock has put out a ska re-recording of his latest album, NO DREAM, appropriately titled SKA DREAM. The album was created remotely among Rosenstock and a group of fellow musicians and was mixed and mastered by frequent collaborator Jack Shirley. Stream the album below.

Rosenstock had this to say about the album in a press release: “As with most things ska in my life, what started out as a fun goof with friends eventually morphed into “Hey, what if we tried to make it good though?” All of us have a pretty deep history playing and touring the country in punk/ska bands. We all understand the stigma that comes along with ska, we’ve all dealt with the pitfalls of it, and we’ve all kept on truckin’ regardless. If you are one of those people who loves music as long as it isn’t ska, that’s cool, we see you. This record isn’t for you and you don’t have to listen to it. Byeeee.”

SKA DREAM features a number of collaborators: Jer Hunter (JER, Skatune Network, We Are The Union), Rick Johnson (Mustard Plug), Laura Stevenson, Ara Babajian (The Slackers, Leftover Crack), Boboso, Sean Bonnette (AJJ), George Clarke (Deafheaven), David Combs (Bad Moves), Chris Farren, Augusta Koch (Gladie, Cayetana), Angelo Moore (Fishbone), Franz Nicolay, nonregla, Elise Okusami (Oceanator), Mike Park (Bruce Lee Band, Skankin Pickle, Asian Man Records), PUP, Anika Pyle (Katie Ellen, Chumped) and Shannon Toombes.

NO DREAM came out last year on Quote Unquote/Polyvinyl, and was #71 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

<a href="https://jeffrosenstock.bandcamp.com/album/ska-dream">SKA DREAM by Jeff Rosenstock</a>

