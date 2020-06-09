News

Jeff Rosenstock Shares Soundtrack For the First “Craig of the Creek” Musical Episode In the Key of the Creek Features Almost the Entire Cast of the Cartoon Network Show





It finally happened, pop-punk king Jeff Rosenstock has penned an entire musical soundtrack for the animated Cartoon Network show Craig of the Creek titled In the Key of the Creek. This is the show's first musical episode. Previously, Rosenstock wrote the show’s theme song, a joyful tune about the (mis) adventures of a trio of best friends.

The soundtrack’s tunes are deliriously enjoyable (and adorable). Think WORRY, but in the voice of a 12-year-old. Almost all of the show’s cast, including H Michael Croner and former Saturday Night Live cast member Noël Wells, who is a musician in her own right, are featured on the album.

Back in May, Rosenstock dropped NO DREAM—a surprise album about the structural failures of capitalism and his personal recocking with this realization.

Read our review of NO DREAM.

(Via Stereogum)