Jeff Rosenstock Surprise Releases New Album; Stream It Now NO DREAM Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Christine Mackie



Jeff Rosenstock has surprise released a new album, NO DREAM, today via Polyvinyl. It is also available on a donation basis (or for free) via Quote Unquote Records, with all proceeds going to Food Not Bombs. The album will available on vinyl via Polyvinyl on August 21. Stream NO DREAM below.

Rosenstock recorded NO DREAM with Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Hard Girls, Joyce Manor) at Oakland’s Atomic Garden, and shared mixing duties with Shirley. It was recorded after Rosenstock resettled from the East Coast to Los Angeles. It is the follow-up to 2018’s wildly acclaimed POST-, an album that brought him a larger audience. For the first time with NO DREAM, Rosenstock had the pressure of delivering an anticipated album.

“I got so used to putting out records that only a few people in the punk underground liked,” Rosenstock says in a press release. “And a lot of people in the punk underground also didn’t like them, either.”

Rosenstock also had this to say about NO DREAM: “It was feeling like a very personal record for me. A lot of it was stemming from the anxiety I was feeling from the last two years, this existential crisis of wondering who I am.”

The press release further sets up the album: “NO DREAM comes at a time of unparalleled chaos and confusion, division and despair, the depths of which would have been impossible to predict when much of it was being written over the course of the last few years. And yet the record feels prescient, unexpectedly and uniquely suited for this moment.”

NO DREAM Tracklist:

1. NO TIME

2. Nikes (Alt)

3. Scram!

4. N O D R E A M

5. State Line

6. f a m e

7. Leave It In The Sun

8. The Beauty Of Breathing

9. Old Crap

10. ***BNB

11. Monday At The Beach

12. Honeymoon Ashtray

13. Ohio Tpke

