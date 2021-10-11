News

Jeff Tweedy and TV Priest Each Share New Songs for Sub Pop Singles Club Tweedy Shares “C’mon America” and “UR-60 Unsent” and TV Priest Shares “All Things”

Photography by Alexa Viscius (Jeff Tweedy photo) and Eva Pentel (TV Priest photo)



Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy and British post-punk band TV Priest have each shared new songs as part of Sub Pop Singles Club, Vol. 6. Tweedy’s songs are “C’mon America” and “UR-60 Unsent,” whereas TV Priest have shared “All Things,” which is the B-side to “Lifesize,” a new song the band shared in September. Listen to them all below.

A press release describes Tweedy’s songs in more detail: “‘C’mon America’ is the A-side to Jeff Tweedy’s single, and is from an unreleased group of songs with mostly sci-fi lyrics. Meanwhile ‘UR-60 Unsent,’ the B-side, is a pitiful tale of an unsent lovesick mixtape, taken from a separate batch of unreleased songs with mostly pitiful lyrics.”

TV Priest’s Charlie Drinkwater had this to say about their new song: “‘All Thing’ is a subversion of the Anglo Saxon word for parliament or meeting (Althing or Thing). It asks questions about the power of groupthink and ideas of nationhood that have become static, non-inclusive and singular.”

Tweedy released a new solo album, Love Is the King, in 2020 via dBpm (read our review of the album here). Love Is the King was Tweedy’s third solo album in as many years and followed 2018’s WARM and 2019’s WARMER. Wilco also put out a new album, Ode to Joy, in 2019. In 2020 Tweedy also released a new book, How to Write One Song, via Dutton. That followed his 2018 memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back).

TV Priest’s debut album, Uppers, came out earlier this year on Sub Pop.

