Tuesday, October 19th, 2021  
Jeff Tweedy Announces Deluxe Version of “Love Is the King” and New Live Dates

Love Is the King/Live Is the King Due Out December 10 via dBpm

Oct 19, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Alexa Viscius
Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has announced a deluxe reissue of his 2020 album Love Is the King. The reissue, titled Love Is the King/Live Is the King, will feature a second disc of live versions of every track on the original album, plus a live cover of Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz,” which Tweedy has shared today. It will be out on December 10 via dBpm. Check out Tweedy’s cover, along with the reissue’s cover art and a list of newly announced tour dates, below.

Last week, Tweedy shared two songs for Sub Pop’s Singles Club.

Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates:

Wed. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Thu. Dec. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
Tue. Dec. 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *
Wed. Dec. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *
Thu. Dec. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo *
Sat. Jan. 1, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo
Sun. Jan. 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Largo
Wed. Jan. 5, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
Thu. Jan. 6, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

*= Jeff Tweedy solo

