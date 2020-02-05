News

Jehnny Beth of Savages Announces Debut Solo Album and Tour, Shares New Song “Flower” To Love Is to Live Due Out May 8 via Caroline

Photography by Steve Gullick



Jehnny Beth, frontperson for British four-piece Savages, has announced her debut solo album, To Love Is to Live, and shared a new song from it, "Flower." She has also announced some tour dates. To Love Is to Live is due out May 8 via Caroline. Check out "Flower" below, followed by the album's cover art and Beth's tour dates.

In November shared the new unrelenting solo song, "I'm the Man," from the soundtrack of the Netflix/BBC show Peaky Blinders. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for "I'm the Man."

To Love Is to Live was recorded in Los Angeles, London, and Paris with producers Flood, Atticus Ross, and longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile. The album also features The xx's Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, and IDLES' Joe Talbot.

Savages released their last album, Adore Life, back in 2016 via Matador.

Jehnny Beth Tour Dates:

March

8 - London, UK, BBC 6 Music Festival



May

29 - London, UK, All Points East Festival

31 - Kværndrup, Denmark, Heartland Festival



June

2 - Hamburg, Germany, Mojo

4 - Paris, France, La Gaîté Lyrique

5 - Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Festival

9 - Milan, Italy, Magnolia

10 - Marina Di Ravena, Italy, Beaches Brew Festival

12 - Porto, Portugal, Primavera Festival

30 - Berlin, Germany, Säälchen



July

3 - Ewjik, Netherlands, Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

4 - Arras, France, Main Square Festival 2020

15 - Minneapolis, MN, The Varsity Theater

18 - Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall

19 - Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

21 - Montreal, QC, Fairmount Theatre

22 - Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall

23 - Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of the Living Arts

25 - New York, NY, Webster Hall

26 - Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

