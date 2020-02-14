Jehnny Beth Shares “Flower” Video and Announces Erotic Short Story and Photo Book
To Love Is to Live Due Out May 8 via Caroline; C.A.L.M. Due Out June 11 via White Rabbit
Feb 14, 2020
Photography by Anthony Byrne
Jehnny Beth, frontperson for British four-piece Savages, is releasing her debut solo album, To Love Is to Live, on May 8 via Caroline. Now she has shared a video for the previously shared single "Flower." She has also announced a new erotic short story collection and photo book, C.A.L.M. (which stands for Crimes Against Love Manifesto). The book features short stories by Beth and photos by Johnny Hostile. C.A.L.M. is due out June 11 via White Rabbit. Anthony Byrne (Peaky Blinders) directed the "Flower" video. Check out the "Flower" video below, followed by the cover art for C.A.L.M. and Beth's upcoming tour dates.
The press release announcing C.A.L.M. includes the following manifesto for the book:
"because a life lived in fear is equal to no life at all
I won't gamble our existence on the fickle world of 'what will they think'
and wake up one day thinking I have wasted the wonderful fact of my own existence
I won't worry about fear, jealousy, solitude
the system that weighs duty against desire and pronounces desire the looser
they're all byproducts of love
unavoidable obstacles implanted in our core
by generations of parents, grand-parents and all the people
who fall in love and yet are unhappy
and who blaming themselves for having lived too timidly
will attack me for having dared
I live on the other side of their wall
I break through their rules of loving
searching for my own alternative ways
no matter the morals agreed collectively
the prudishness and punishments
the accepted forms of loving, family, monogamy
and far too much imprisonment
in secret, in the safety of my apartment, inside our heads
I will create a space where they don't belong
a place where I am free
my neighbours won't know about it
my family won't know about it
and those who think they can be part of it
but haven't made the sacrifice
are not welcome
there, I will practise my secret rituals
with those who have defeated their fears
days and nights, out of sight and silently"
In November Beth shared the new unrelenting solo song, "I'm the Man," from the soundtrack of the Netflix/BBC show Peaky Blinders. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for "I'm the Man." When the album was announced, Beth shared its new single "Flower" (which was one of our Songs of the Week).
To Love Is to Live was recorded in Los Angeles, London, and Paris with producers Flood, Atticus Ross, and longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile. The album also features The xx's Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, and IDLES' Joe Talbot.
Savages released their last album, Adore Life, back in 2016 via Matador.
Jehnny Beth Tour Dates:
March
8 - London, UK, BBC 6 Music Festival
May
29 - London, UK, All Points East Festival
31 - Kværndrup, Denmark, Heartland Festival
June
2 - Hamburg, Germany, Mojo
4 - Paris, France, La Gaîté Lyrique
5 - Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Festival
9 - Milan, Italy, Magnolia
10 - Marina Di Ravena, Italy, Beaches Brew Festival
12 - Porto, Portugal, Primavera Festival
30 - Berlin, Germany, Säälchen
July
3 - Ewjik, Netherlands, Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
4 - Arras, France, Main Square Festival 2020
15 - Minneapolis, MN, The Varsity Theater
18 - Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall
19 - Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall
21 - Montreal, QC, Fairmount Theatre
22 - Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall
23 - Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of the Living Arts
25 - New York, NY, Webster Hall
26 - Washington, DC, 9:30 Club
