Jehnny Beth Shares “Flower” Video and Announces Erotic Short Story and Photo Book To Love Is to Live Due Out May 8 via Caroline; C.A.L.M. Due Out June 11 via White Rabbit

Photography by Anthony Byrne



Jehnny Beth, frontperson for British four-piece Savages, is releasing her debut solo album, To Love Is to Live, on May 8 via Caroline. Now she has shared a video for the previously shared single "Flower." She has also announced a new erotic short story collection and photo book, C.A.L.M. (which stands for Crimes Against Love Manifesto). The book features short stories by Beth and photos by Johnny Hostile. C.A.L.M. is due out June 11 via White Rabbit. Anthony Byrne (Peaky Blinders) directed the "Flower" video. Check out the "Flower" video below, followed by the cover art for C.A.L.M. and Beth's upcoming tour dates.

The press release announcing C.A.L.M. includes the following manifesto for the book:

"because a life lived in fear is equal to no life at all

I won't gamble our existence on the fickle world of 'what will they think'

and wake up one day thinking I have wasted the wonderful fact of my own existence

I won't worry about fear, jealousy, solitude

the system that weighs duty against desire and pronounces desire the looser

they're all byproducts of love

unavoidable obstacles implanted in our core

by generations of parents, grand-parents and all the people

who fall in love and yet are unhappy

and who blaming themselves for having lived too timidly

will attack me for having dared

I live on the other side of their wall

I break through their rules of loving

searching for my own alternative ways

no matter the morals agreed collectively

the prudishness and punishments

the accepted forms of loving, family, monogamy

and far too much imprisonment

in secret, in the safety of my apartment, inside our heads

I will create a space where they don't belong

a place where I am free

my neighbours won't know about it

my family won't know about it

and those who think they can be part of it

but haven't made the sacrifice

are not welcome

there, I will practise my secret rituals

with those who have defeated their fears

days and nights, out of sight and silently"

In November Beth shared the new unrelenting solo song, "I'm the Man," from the soundtrack of the Netflix/BBC show Peaky Blinders. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for "I'm the Man." When the album was announced, Beth shared its new single "Flower" (which was one of our Songs of the Week).

To Love Is to Live was recorded in Los Angeles, London, and Paris with producers Flood, Atticus Ross, and longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile. The album also features The xx's Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, and IDLES' Joe Talbot.

Savages released their last album, Adore Life, back in 2016 via Matador.

Jehnny Beth Tour Dates:

March

8 - London, UK, BBC 6 Music Festival

May

29 - London, UK, All Points East Festival

31 - Kværndrup, Denmark, Heartland Festival

June

2 - Hamburg, Germany, Mojo

4 - Paris, France, La Gaîté Lyrique

5 - Barcelona, Spain, Primavera Festival

9 - Milan, Italy, Magnolia

10 - Marina Di Ravena, Italy, Beaches Brew Festival

12 - Porto, Portugal, Primavera Festival

30 - Berlin, Germany, Säälchen

July

3 - Ewjik, Netherlands, Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

4 - Arras, France, Main Square Festival 2020

15 - Minneapolis, MN, The Varsity Theater

18 - Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall

19 - Toronto, ON, Danforth Music Hall

21 - Montreal, QC, Fairmount Theatre

22 - Boston, MA, Brighton Music Hall

23 - Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of the Living Arts

25 - New York, NY, Webster Hall

26 - Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

