News

All





Jenny Hval Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Year of Love” Classic Objects Due Out March 11 via 4AD

Photography by Jenny Berger Myhre



Jenny Hval has announced the release of a new album, Classic Objects, which will be out on March 11 via 4AD. Hval has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Year of Love.” View the video, directed by Hval alongside Jenny Berger Myhre and Annie Bielski, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“Year of Love” is based on a true story of a proposal which occurred at one of Hval’s concerts. “For me, this experience was very troubling,” states Hval in a press release. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? ‘Year of Love’ asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”

Regarding the video, Hval, Myhre, and Bielski state: “A sense of loss and joy intertwines in a world of disconnected rooms. The artist inhabits these rooms. She is frozen in time, space, and mid-vowel. She is aware of her immediate surroundings. She is aware that there is more beyond what she can see. A version of her exists in a compressed, compromised, and objectified state. She is sitting in a room, in a house, in a neighborhood, in the art industry.”

In November, Hval shared the album track “Jupiter.” Her previous solo album, The Practice of Love, came out in 2019 via Sacred Bones. Earlier this year, she released an album with Håvard Volden under their Lost Girls moniker titled Menneskekollektivet.

Classic Objects Tracklist:

1. Year of Love

2. American Coffee

3. Classic Objects

4. Cemetery of Splendour

5. Year of Sky

6. Jupiter

7. Freedom

8. The Revolution Will Not Be Owned

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.