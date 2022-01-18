Jenny Hval Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “Year of Love”
Classic Objects Due Out March 11 via 4AD
Jan 18, 2022
Photography by Jenny Berger Myhre
Jenny Hval has announced the release of a new album, Classic Objects, which will be out on March 11 via 4AD. Hval has also shared a video for a new single from the album, “Year of Love.” View the video, directed by Hval alongside Jenny Berger Myhre and Annie Bielski, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
“Year of Love” is based on a true story of a proposal which occurred at one of Hval’s concerts. “For me, this experience was very troubling,” states Hval in a press release. “It confronted me with the fact that I am also married. What does that detail from my private life say about me as an artist? ‘Year of Love’ asks, who am I as an artist? Do my private actions betray my work and voice?”
Regarding the video, Hval, Myhre, and Bielski state: “A sense of loss and joy intertwines in a world of disconnected rooms. The artist inhabits these rooms. She is frozen in time, space, and mid-vowel. She is aware of her immediate surroundings. She is aware that there is more beyond what she can see. A version of her exists in a compressed, compromised, and objectified state. She is sitting in a room, in a house, in a neighborhood, in the art industry.”
In November, Hval shared the album track “Jupiter.” Her previous solo album, The Practice of Love, came out in 2019 via Sacred Bones. Earlier this year, she released an album with Håvard Volden under their Lost Girls moniker titled Menneskekollektivet.
Classic Objects Tracklist:
1. Year of Love
2. American Coffee
3. Classic Objects
4. Cemetery of Splendour
5. Year of Sky
6. Jupiter
7. Freedom
8. The Revolution Will Not Be Owned
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Ibibio Sound Machine Announce New Hot Chip-Produced Album, Share New Single “All That You Want” (News) — Ibibio Sound Machine, Hot Chip
- Premiere: Teddy Grossman Shares New Single “Giving Up” (News) — Teddy Grossman
- Kristine Leschper Shares Video for New Single “Picture Window” (News) — Kristine Leschper, Mothers
- Daniel Radcliffe Set to Portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in Upcoming Biopic (News) — Daniel Radcliffe, Weird Al Yankovic
- Premiere: Penny & Sparrow Share New Track “Cheyenne” (News) — Penny & Sparrow
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.