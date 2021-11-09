News

Jenny Hval Shares Video for New Single “Jupiter,” Announces North American Tour New Single Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Jenny Berger Myhre



Jenny Hval has shared a video for her new single “Jupiter.” It is her first release for 4AD after recently signing with the indie label. Hval has also announced her first North American tour since 2018, which will take place in late spring of 2022. View the Zia Anger-directed video for “Jupiter” and the full list of North American tour dates below.

Hval elaborates on “Jupiter” in a press release: “When I wrote the music for this song in 2015, it had no lyrics, and I did not understand where it came from. It was a strange creature that moved from one genre to the next like a slide show and crashed into a chorus full of cymbals. Six years later, ‘Jupiter’ has become a post-apocalyptic road trip. It begins by the art installation Prada Marfa in Texas, but turns into a game of identification and absurd imagery. The song winds its way through a desert-scape where values, genres, representation and relationships are breaking down. It tickles our death drive and throws us into space.”

She adds: “In Zia’s music video, that journey has become a psychedelic hot-air balloon ride. The video crew is filmed stepping into the balloon, knowing it is dangerous. That’s how the precarious workforce, including artists and other freelancers, work: High risk, little security. We all just mean so little. The thinnest needle can puncture our lives.”

Hval’s previous solo album, The Practice of Love, came out in 2019 via Sacred Bones. Earlier this year, she released an album with Håvard Volden under their Lost Girls moniker titled Menneskekollektivet.

Jenny Hval 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Mon. May 9 - Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

Tue. May 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Wed. May 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

Fri. May 13 - Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre

Sat. May 14 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

Sun.May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Mon. May 16 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation

Tue. May 17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

Fri. May 20 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sat. May 21 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Tue. May 24 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Wed. May 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

