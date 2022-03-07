 Jenny Hval Shares Video for New Song “Freedom” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, March 7th, 2022  
Jenny Hval Shares Video for New Song “Freedom”

Classic Objects Due Out This Friday via 4AD

Mar 07, 2022 By Mark Redfern Photography by Jenny Berger Myrhe
Jenny Hval is releasing a new album, Classic Objects, this Friday via 4AD. Now she has shared one more single from it, “Freedom,” via a video for the short song. Hval made the video with Annie Bielski and Jenny Berger Mhyre. Watch it below, followed by Hval’s upcoming tour dates.

Hval had this to say about the song in a press release: “I don’t know what freedom is. This song doesn’t either. The lyrics are bombastic and silly, as if written by a political folk song generator. Nonetheless the song was needed on my record—I needed something short and sweet after a series of long, layered reflections.

“I imagine it being sung in a courtroom or in parliament when the debate gets too heated and everyone needs a break. In this imagined moment, everyone is singing in unison.

“This is the only way I can describe Freedom—as a kind of performative moment that breaks up the structure, language and ambivalence of the rest of the record. On its own, it seems weirdly clear and pure. I can’t really defend it. Or perhaps it is myself I can’t defend. The song is necessary. It just reminds me of the fact that I am not.”

In November, Hval shared the album track “Jupiter.” In January, when the album was announced, she shared its second single, “Year of Love,” via a video for it. “Year of Love” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Her previous solo album, The Practice of Love, came out in 2019 via Sacred Bones. In 2021 she released an album with Håvard Volden under their Lost Girls moniker titled Menneskekollektivet.

Jenny Hval Tour Dates:

Fri. Mar. 11 - Oslo, NO @ Munchmuseet
Thu. Mar. 17 - Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset | Bergen
Fri. Mar. 18 - Stavanger, NO @ Tou Scene
Sat. Mar. 26 - Trondheim, NO @ Dokkhuset
Tue. Apr. 5 - Stockholm, SE @ Fasching
Wed. Apr. 6 - Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Teater
Thu. Apr. 7 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Sat. Apr. 9 - Den Haag, NL @ Rewire Festival
Sun. Apr. 10 - Brussels, BE @ BRDCST Festival
Mon. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ EartH
Wed. Apr. 13 - Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
Thu. Apr. 15 - Nantes, FR @ FEstival Variations
Mon. May 9 - Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory
Tue. May 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Wed. May 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
Fri. May 13 - Washington, DC @ Miracle Theatre
Sat. May 14 - Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
Sun. May 15 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation
Mon. May 16 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation
Tue. May 17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
Fri. May 20 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Sat. May 21 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
Tue. May 24 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
Wed. May 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Sat. Jun. 4 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera
Aug. 18-21 (date tbd) - Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

Most Recent