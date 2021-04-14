News

All





Jenny Lewis and Serengeti Share Video for New Collaborative Song “GLTR” Video Directed by Lewis





Jenny Lewis and Chicago-based rapper Serengeti (aka David Cohn) have teamed up once again for a new collaborative song, “GLTR,” shared via a music video directed by Lewis and filmed at the Hendersonville Memory Gardens (which is where Johnny Cash is buried). This is their fourth song together, following December’s “Unblu,” January’s “Vroom Vroom,” and March’s “Idiot,” all also shared via music videos directed by Lewis. The duo first met in East Berlin in 2018. Watch the video below.

In a press release Serengeti says “GLTR” is “a nice song about getting out of your head and having a time. Getting out a little bit. Getting out of bed and enjoying some things. Maybe putting down the phone for a sec.”

Lewis released her album, On the Line, back in March 2019 via Warner Records (stream it here). Earlier this week she reunited with her former Rilo Kiley bandmate Blake Sennett to perform together for the first time in six years, doing “Let Me Back In” for Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream.

Serengeti released a new album, Ajai, in 2020.

“GLTR” is out via Lewis’ own label, Love’s Way.

Lewis and Cohn collectively had this to say about their collaboration in a previous press release last December:

“Jenny met Dave down a long hallway in a former Communist Media Center in East Berlin during the People Festival of 2018. Dave asked Jenny to sing on a song about Tom Selleck passing on the part of Indiana Jones. Can you imagine a world where Tom Selleck is Indiana Jones?

A fast friendship was born as they skulked about, cracking jokes and chatting about their mutual love for boxing.

Jenny threw a show for Dave at Dino’s in East Nashville when they returned from Europe. The bartenders said it was the best show they ever had. Jenny was among the 9 fans that attended and danced their asses off.

To cap the torrid evening, Dave said ‘J, I need 7 tracks! Just piano or guitar or whatever!’ Jenny inquired if one would do?

Then the world shut down and Jenny & Dave hunkered down in Los Angeles & Chicago, respectively. Jenny smoked weed every day and Dave stayed totally sober.

The result is five songs made on Jenny’s iPhone, for Dave. Beats, bass, drums, digital tanpura & topline, sent via text, ripe for Dave’s poetry. To accompany the music, Jenny made videos on her phone during the witching hours, editing while under the covers.

Then Jenny texted the tracks to another People alumnus–Andrew Broder in Minneapolis—who co-produced and mixed the songs, taking them from Garageband phone music to music that gently thumps you. Music to dance around your living room in a Day-Glo bathing suit to. Music to go bananas to while watching the news & Forensic Files on mute.

Thank you for reading this.

Enjoy, Jenny Lewis & Serengeti”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.