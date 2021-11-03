 Jenny Lewis Shares New Song “Puppy and a Truck” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Jenny Lewis Shares New Song “Puppy and a Truck”

Out Now via Loves Way

Nov 03, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Bobbi Rich
Jenny Lewis has shared a new song, “Puppy and a Truck.” It is out now via Lewis’ own label, Love’s Way. Listen below.

Lewis’ most recent solo album, On the Line, came out in 2019 via Warner. She has collaborated with rapper Serengeti several times in the past year on the songs “Unblu,” “Vroom Vroom,” “Idiot,” and “GLTR.”

