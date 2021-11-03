News

Jenny Lewis Shares New Song “Puppy and a Truck” Out Now via Loves Way

Photography by Bobbi Rich



Jenny Lewis has shared a new song, “Puppy and a Truck.” It is out now via Lewis’ own label, Love’s Way. Listen below.

Lewis’ most recent solo album, On the Line, came out in 2019 via Warner. She has collaborated with rapper Serengeti several times in the past year on the songs “Unblu,” “Vroom Vroom,” “Idiot,” and “GLTR.”

