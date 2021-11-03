Jenny Lewis Shares New Song “Puppy and a Truck”
Out Now via Loves Way
Nov 03, 2021
Photography by Bobbi Rich
Jenny Lewis has shared a new song, “Puppy and a Truck.” It is out now via Lewis’ own label, Love’s Way. Listen below.
Lewis’ most recent solo album, On the Line, came out in 2019 via Warner. She has collaborated with rapper Serengeti several times in the past year on the songs “Unblu,” “Vroom Vroom,” “Idiot,” and “GLTR.”
