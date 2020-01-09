News

Jenny Lewis Shares Video for New Charity Song “Under the Supermoon” (Feat. Habib Koité) Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1 Due Out January 31





Jenny Lewis has shared a new song, "Under the Supermoon," via a video for the track. The song features Malian musician Habib Koité and is taken from the forthcoming charity album, Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1, which is due out January 31 and will benefit Artists for Peace and Justice, an organization helping the poor in Haiti. Watch the Haiti-filmed video below via Entertainment Weekly, who premiered it.

Lewis tells Entertainment Weekly that "Under the Supermoon" is "a love song written in Jacmel floating in the Caribbean Sea under the supermoon of November 2016" and is "a travelogue of sorts processed in real time."

The song was written in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's 2016 election, which explains lyrics like: "I never had such a fright/I gasped on election night/The whole world thinks we're insane."

Koité interpolates the Malian traditional "Mama Donguilo" into "Under the Supermoon."

Let The Rhythm Lead is a collaborative album featuring Lewis and Koité alongside Paul Beaubrun, Jackson Browne, Raúl Rodríguez, Jonathan Russell, Jonathan Wilson, and members of the Haitian roots band Lakou Mizik. It features the previously shared single "Lapé, Lanmou."

Artists for Peace and Justice is described on the video's YouTube page as "a non-profit organization that encourages peace and social justice and addresses issues of poverty around the world. Our immediate goal is to serve the poorest communities in Haiti with programs in education, healthcare and dignity. We are committed to long-term, sustainable development in direct partnership with the Haitian people. Our model is simple: we believe in empowering local communities, fostering economic growth, and the power of education to change a nation."

Lewis released a new album, On the Line, back in March 2018 via Warner Records (stream it here). On the Line was Lewis' first solo album in five years, since 2014's The Voyager, and recorded On the Line at Capitol Records' Studio B with an impressive backing band featuring Beck, Benmont Tench, Don Was, Jim Keltner, Ringo Starr, and others.

