Jenny O. Shares Homemade Self-Directed Video for New Song "Old Habits" New Truth Due Out This Friday via Mama Bird Recording Co.





Jenny O. (full name Jennifer Anne Ognibene) is releasing a new album, New Truth, this Friday via Mama Bird Recording Co. Now she has shared one last pre-release song from it, “Old Habits,” via a self-directed video she made with the aid of construction paper. It’s the sixth single from her third album. Watch and listen below.

Ognibene had this to say about the video in a press release: “I made this video using construction paper. I was able to finish it because tour [with Vanessa Carlton] got canceled. It’s about the human experience, the never-ending struggle, learning to accept and enjoy the slow and flawed journey toward growth.”

We have posted the previous New Truth singles “What About That Day” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Even If I Tried,” and “Psychedelic Love.” She also shared “God Knows Why” and “I Don’t Want to Live Alone Anymore.”

