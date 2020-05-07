News

All





Jenny O. Shares Video for New Song “What About That Day” New Truth Due Out June 19 via Mama Bird Recording Co.





Jenny O. (full name Jennifer Anne Ognibene) invites you into her cathartic daydream in her new music video for “What About That Day,” the third single from her forthcoming album New Truth, due out June 19 from Mama Bird Recording Co. Watch it below.

The video was shot on Kodak Super 8 film by filmmaker and cinematographer Sam Gerzai while on a beach trip to Malibu. But with Ognibene’s gentle timbre and ethereal harmonies wondering “What about that day?” the peaceful crashing of the waves lend itself to a more melancholic, semi-nostalgic vibe.

In a press release Ognibene says the song captures “an obviously bad partnership that has been riding on the fumes of one or two magical days, tops. The romance is done, but that one day kept us grasping at something that could have been and wasn’t.”

Ognibene adds: “I never would have thought this song would come out while the world was in isolation, but I guess this is its time. The only time I ever lived truly alone, I felt nuts. I am amused by obsessive rearranging and celebration of my things.”

Ognibene also offers up this note relating to her forthcoming album:

“Hey,

Here’s my new album, it’s called New Truth.

New Truth is coming to terms with my deaf ear. It’s any new accepted reality. It’s the hilarious way I wore my hair for a week before cutting it away from my face.

The songs are as personal as ever—continued misadventures of an introvert in Hollywood. I think it’s relatable—heartache and epiphany—I hope people like it?

I’m singing lower sometimes, I always assumed I’d move back into my lower register, I finally have. Hard to get power that way, but I don’t sound like a little kid. I’ll have to practice singing them a lot, and it will be trickier to pull off live.

I recorded this album with Kevin Ratterman, who is so fast, so patient, willing to try anything, and so much fun. It was important to me to have a good time while making it, and we did.

I played all the guitars on this record. I wanted to channel the freedom of the Home and Work EPs, but recorded way better. I took solos! I played bass, except Rachel Goodrich did the funkier two songs because her time is better than mine. The past couple albums were tracked live to tape with a rhythm section, so someone would quickly learn something great and close to my demo but not exactly. I wanted to play bass this time.

Kevin set up his nice microphone at my place so I could do all my vocals alone while he was making another record. It’s the best way—much faster and more free to experiment by myself. Building harmonies on a whole album with an engineer can get frustrating, communicating between each take.

Ok I got to go take this little black dog on a walk.

See you soon,

Jenny O.”

New Truth Tracklist:

1. God Knows Why

2. I Don't Want to Live Alone Anymore

3. Color Love

4. Old Habits

5. What About That Day

6. Not My Guy

7. Even if I Tried

8. Small Talk

9. Psychedelic Love

10. A Different Kind of Life

11. Hard to Say

12. Seek Peace

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.