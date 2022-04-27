News

Jens Lekman Announces Rerelease of Two Albums, Shares Video for “Maple Leaves” The Cherry Trees Are Still in Blossom and The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom Due Out May 4

Photography by Ellika Henrikson



Swedish singer/songwriter Jens Lekman has announced the rerelease of two albums: 2005’s Oh You’re So Silent Jens, which will be rereleased under the title The Cherry Trees Are Still in Blossom, and 2007’s Night Falls Over Kortedala, which will be rereleased as The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom. Both albums will be out on May 4. Lekman has also shared a video for his 2004 single “Maple Leaves.” View the Jesper Norda and Kristian Berglund-directed video below.

“In many ways the remaking of these records is so much in line with what I was doing at the time,” states Lekman in a press release. “These records are a way of keeping music alive. It’s not preserving music; it’s allowing it to change. Preserved music is dead. I think that’s something that makes me sad about music these days, that it feels sometimes like it’s a big museum. Like butterflies dipped into chloroform pinned to the wall. This is music that is allowed to change. That is in the music’s nature.”

Lekman’s previous album, Life Will See You Now, came out in 2017 via Secretly Canadian. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017. Read our 2017 interview with Lekman on Life Will See You Now.

