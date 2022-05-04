 Jens Lekman Shares Video for New Single “The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 4th, 2022  
Subscribe

Jens Lekman Shares Video for New Single “The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom”

The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom Out Today

May 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Ellika Henrikson
Bookmark and Share


Swedish singer/songwriter Jens Lekman has shared a video for “The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom,” the title track from his new album, which is out today. The album is a reworking of 2007’s Night Falls Over Kortedala, with the new song being a reprise of Kortedala’s “A Postcard to Nina.” View the Jesper Norda and Kristian Berglund-directed video below.

“‘A Postcard to Nina’ was a song that wrote itself,” explains Lekman in a press release. “The story happened and on the bus back home from Berlin I realized I just needed to put a melody to it. Nina was my pen pal but we lost touch at some point, years ago. Last time I wrote her, the email bounced. It’s just one of those things that happens I guess but as I was revisiting these old songs, I decided I wanted to send her one more postcard.”

Lekman previously shared a reworked version of his 2005 album Oh You’re So Silent Jens under the new title The Cherry Trees Are Still in Blossom.

Lekman’s previous studio album, Life Will See You Now, came out in 2017 via Secretly Canadian. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017. Read our 2017 interview with Lekman on Life Will See You Now.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent