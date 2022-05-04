News

All





Jens Lekman Shares Video for New Single “The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom” The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom Out Today

Photography by Ellika Henrikson



Swedish singer/songwriter Jens Lekman has shared a video for “The Linden Trees Are Still in Blossom,” the title track from his new album, which is out today. The album is a reworking of 2007’s Night Falls Over Kortedala, with the new song being a reprise of Kortedala’s “A Postcard to Nina.” View the Jesper Norda and Kristian Berglund-directed video below.

“‘A Postcard to Nina’ was a song that wrote itself,” explains Lekman in a press release. “The story happened and on the bus back home from Berlin I realized I just needed to put a melody to it. Nina was my pen pal but we lost touch at some point, years ago. Last time I wrote her, the email bounced. It’s just one of those things that happens I guess but as I was revisiting these old songs, I decided I wanted to send her one more postcard.”

Lekman previously shared a reworked version of his 2005 album Oh You’re So Silent Jens under the new title The Cherry Trees Are Still in Blossom.

Lekman’s previous studio album, Life Will See You Now, came out in 2017 via Secretly Canadian. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017. Read our 2017 interview with Lekman on Life Will See You Now.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.