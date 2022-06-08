Jesca Hoop Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Hatred Has a Mother”
Order of Romance Due Out September 16 via Memphis Industries
Jun 08, 2022
Photography by Aga Mortlock
Jesca Hoop has announced the release of a new album, Order of Romance, which will be out on September 16 via Memphis Industries. She has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Hatred Has a Mother.” View the video below, along with the album’s cover art.
In a press release, Hoop states: “I set out to mature as a writer, to further clarity my voice and stance, through melodies and phrases only I can construct. Order of Romance feels like every person, character, or artist, I ever was over the many seasons of my life was handed an instrument to play across the songs.”
Order of Romance features co-production by John Parish, as well as musical contributions from Jess Vernon, Seb Rochford, John Thorne, Chloe Foy, and Rachel Rimmer.
Hoop’s most recent album, STONECHILD, came out in 2019 via Memphis Industries.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Sam Prekop and John McEntire Announce Debut Collaborative Album, Share Single “A Ghost at Noon” (News) — Sam Prekop, John McEntire, The Sea and Cake, Tortoise
- Gaz Coombes of Supergrass Shares New Solo Song “Sonny the Strong” (News) — Supergrass, Gaz Coombes
- Marci Shares Video for New Single “Terminal” (News) — Marci, TOPS
- NEU! Announce 50th Anniversary Reissue of Debut Album, Share Remix of “Hallogallo” (News) — NEU!
- Bonny Light Horseman Announce New Album and Tour, Share Lead Single “California” (News) — Bonny Light Horseman
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.