Jesca Hoop Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Hatred Has a Mother” Order of Romance Due Out September 16 via Memphis Industries

Photography by Aga Mortlock



Jesca Hoop has announced the release of a new album, Order of Romance, which will be out on September 16 via Memphis Industries. She has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Hatred Has a Mother.” View the video below, along with the album’s cover art.

In a press release, Hoop states: “I set out to mature as a writer, to further clarity my voice and stance, through melodies and phrases only I can construct. Order of Romance feels like every person, character, or artist, I ever was over the many seasons of my life was handed an instrument to play across the songs.”

Order of Romance features co-production by John Parish, as well as musical contributions from Jess Vernon, Seb Rochford, John Thorne, Chloe Foy, and Rachel Rimmer.

Hoop’s most recent album, STONECHILD, came out in 2019 via Memphis Industries.

