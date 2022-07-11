News

Jesca Hoop Shares New Single “Sioux Falls” Order of Romance Due Out September 16 via Memphis Industries





Jesca Hoop has shared a new single, “Sioux Falls.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Order of Romance, which will be out on September 16 via Memphis Industries. Listen below.

In a press release, Hoop states: “Deeper into the Psychosis Cyclone as paranoia strikes. All the Preppers double up on supply and double down on guns. America the home of the free. The vernacular all too familiar, like verses I learned in bible study, as the term ‘greater good’ takes the shape of a dog whistle for the death spiral. Meanwhile, we over here are just simply looking out for each other while we manage the hard facts of life.”

Upon announcement of the new album in June, Hoop shared the single “Hatred Has a Mother.”

Hoop’s most recent album, STONECHILD, came out in 2019 via Memphis Industries.

