Jess Williamson Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Wind on Tin” Sorceress Due Out May 15 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Kathryn Vetter Miller



Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Jess Williamson has announced a new album, Sorceress, and shared its first single, "Wind on Tin," via a video for the track. She has also announced some tour dates. Sorceress is due out May 15 via Mexican Summer. Listen to "Wind on Tin" below. Also below are the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as Williamson's upcoming tour dates.

Sorceress is the follow-up to 2018's Cosmic Wink, also released by Mexican Summer. The album was written in Los Angeles and was mainly recorded at Gary's Electric in Brooklyn. The finishing touches were put on Sorceress at Dandysounds, a home studio on a ranch in Dripping Springs, Texas, where Williamson recorded Cosmic Wink. Williamson and Eli Welbourne directed the "Wind on Tin" video, which was filmed in Los Angeles.

A press release sets up "Wind on Tin" this way: "In the song, the narrator travels to a remote desert town to attend the memorial service for a friend who passed away. She thinks she hears the voice of God, and she's either tuned in, crazy, or both."

Williamson had this to say about the song in the press release: "Grief has a way of making the veil between worlds very thin. Prior to the memorial service, I was sitting on a porch passing around a guitar and drinking beers with a few very dear people in my life who I look up to greatly and who were very close to the person who had passed. We heard an unexplainable sound in the wind that made us all pause. Like a flute, but more angelic. It kept going. We tried, unsuccessfully, to record it. The sound was indescribably beautiful and heavenly. 'Were the angels singing just for us, or is that what the wind out here does on tin?' Regardless of the answer, I know that for that brief moment we were lucky initiates into the mystery realm, and I'm deeply grateful."

The press release describes Sorceress in more detail: "Offering a deep-hued kaleidoscope of dusty '70s cinema, '90s country music, and breezy West Coast psychedelia, Sorceress weaves a woman's wild love letters to a confusing present and uncertain future-with reflections on femininity and the pursuit of perfection, New Age beliefs and practices, critiques of capitalism and social media, southern and western landscapes, and intimate details of the lives and deaths of loved ones and friends. It's a record about loss of innocence and acquired wisdom that's self-critical, self-assured, and soul-searching. The Texan singer and songwriter makes deeply felt songs that orbit around her powerful voice, a voice that's strong and vulnerable, big-room flawless, quietly ecstatic, and next-to-you intimate."

Sorceress Tracklist:

1. Smoke

2. As the Birds Are

3. Wind on Tin

4. Sorceress

5. Infinite Scroll

6. Loves Not Hard to Find

7. How Ya Lonesome

8. Rosaries At the Border

9. Ponies In Town

10. Harm None

11. Gulf of Mexico

Jess Williamson Tour Dates:

Sun. May. 31 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

Tue. June. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

Wed. June. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

Fri. June. 5 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

Sat. June. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Clock Out Lounge

Wed. June. 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

Thu. June. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Sat. June .13 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake

Sun. June. 14 - Montreal, QC @ Esco

Tue. June. 16 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

Thu. June. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

Fri. June. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Sat. June. 20 - Washington, DC @ DC9

Mon. June. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Thu. June. 25 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

Fri. June. 26 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk Inside

Sat. June. 27 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Mon. June 29 - Tucson, AZ @ Exo

