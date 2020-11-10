News

Jesse Kivel Shares Video for New Song “Burning Man” ‘Infinite Jess’ Due Out This Friday on New Feelings

Photography by David Kitz



Jesse Kivel of Los Angeles duo Kisses is releasing a new solo album, ‘Infinite Jess’, this Friday on his own New Feelings label. Now he has shared another song from it, “Burning Man,” via a video for the track. Watch it below.

Russell Roe shot the video, which was filmed in one-take in Small Point, Maine at a location that means a lot to Kivel.

“This is the exact spot where I married my wife and I bring my kids out here every year to connect with this magical and natural space,” says Kivel in a press release. “I also have desperately wanted to find a reason to use a drone even though I think drones are dumb.”

Previously Kivel shared the album’s first single, “William,” which made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then he shared the album’s second single, “Northside,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. That was followed by the album’s third single, “Desert, Moonlight.”

Joey Genetti produced the album, which also features Sam Wilkes, Jeff Brodsky, and Michael David. The album ends with a cover of Don McLean’s “Vincent.”

Kisses also features Kivel’s wife Zinzi Edmundson. Their last album was 2015’s Rest in Paradise.

Read our 2010 interview with Kisses.

