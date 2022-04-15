 Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “The Eagle & The Dove” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, April 15th, 2022  
Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “The Eagle & The Dove”

For All Our Days That Tear The Heart Due Out June 10 via EMI

Apr 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Acclaimed actress Jessie Buckley (I’m Thinking of Ending Things, The Lost Daughter) and ex-Suede guitarist Bernard Butler have announced the release of an album, For All Our Days That Tear The Heart, which will be out on June 10 via EMI. They have also shared a video for a song from the album, “The Eagle & The Dove.” View the Harvey Pearson-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, the duo state: “The album should be discovered by the world as if they have tripped across a box of photographs in the back of their closet they didn’t know was there.”

Butler was a guitarist in Suede for the band’s first two albums. He was also a part of the musical duo McAlmont & Butler alongside fellow English David McAlmont.

For All Our Days That Tear The Heart Tracklist:

1. The Eagle And The Dove
2. For All Our Days That Tear The Heart
3. 20 Years A Growing
4. Babylon Days
5. Seven Red Rose Tattoos
6. Footnotes On the Map
7. We’ve Run The Distance
8. We Haven’t Spoke About The Weather
9. Beautiful Regret
10. I Cried Your Tears
11. Shallow The Water
12. Catch The Dust

There are no comments for this entry yet.

