Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler Share Video for New Song “Seven Red Rose Tattoos”
For All Our Days That Tear The Heart Due Out June 10 via EMI
Acclaimed actress Jessie Buckley (I’m Thinking of Ending Things, The Lost Daughter) and ex-Suede guitarist Bernard Butler are releasing an album, For All Our Days That Tear The Heart, on June 10 via EMI. Now they have shared the album’s second single, the jazzy ballad “Seven Red Rose Tattoos,” via a black & white video. Harvey Pearson directed the video. Watch it below.
Previously the duo shared the album’s dramatic first single, “The Eagle & The Dove,” via a video. “The Eagle & The Dove” was one of our Songs of the Week.
In a previous press release, the duo collectively stated: “The album should be discovered by the world as if they have tripped across a box of photographs in the back of their closet they didn’t know was there.”
Butler was a guitarist in Suede for the band’s first two albums. He was also a part of the musical duo McAlmont & Butler alongside singer David McAlmont and has released two solo albums. Butler has also produced albums by several other artists.
