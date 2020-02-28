News

Jessie Ware Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Spotlight” What’s Your Pleasure? Due Out June 5 via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope

Photography by Carlijn Jacobs



Jessie Ware has announced a new album, What's Your Pleasure?, and shared a new song from it, "Spotlight," via a video for the track. What's Your Pleasure? is due out June 5 via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope. Check out the "Spotlight" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art (and the single cover art for "Spotlight").

What's Your Pleasure? is Ware's fourth album and the follow-up to 2017's Glasshouse. The album features an array of collaborators, including Kindness, Danny Parker, Shungudzo Kuyimba, Clarence Coffee Jr., Benji B, Midland, Morgan Geist (Storm Queen), Matthew Tavares, Metronomy's Joseph Mount, and James Ford (who was the primary collaborator on the album). "Spotlight" was co-written by Ware with Danny Parker, Shungudzo Kuyimba, and James Ford and was produced and mixed by Ford.

The album includes two songs Ware shared last year. "Adore You," which was produced by Metronomy's Joseph Mount and mixed by James Ford (who's also in Simian Mobile Disco), came out in February 2019. "Mirage (Don't Stop)," which was produced and co-written by Benji B and Matthew Tavares (and featured additional production by James Ford and was co-written by Clarence 'Coffee' Jr.), came out in November 2019 and was one of our Songs of the Week. In October 2018 she also shared "Overtime," another new song that was one of our Songs of the Week, but it doesn't appear on the tracklist to the new album.

Jovan Todorovic directed the "Spotlight" video, which was filmed in Belgrade aboard former Yugoslavian dictator Tito's Blue Train.

Ware had this to say about What's Your Pleasure? in a press release: "It feels so amazing to be back making music, so much has happened recently. Some crazy exciting things but I feel so happy to be back to my first love. Music was the first scene that truly embraced me!!

"I feel like these last few years I've had to do some exploration to figure out what I wanted to write about musically again and learn new things about myself. I've been yearning for that escapism, groove and maybe it's time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie.

"I've spent the last year in the studio with an old friend of mine James Ford, working with a handful of great friends to create a record I'm truly proud of. I'm happy to share with you my brand new single 'Spotlight' taken from my fourth album. It's melodramatic, it's romantic, it's everything that I love and it's got a bit of a beat. This is the first taste of my brand new album What's Your Pleasure? which will be out 5th June.

"I can't wait to get back on the road and see you all...It's been far too long but for now let's have some fun and hope you enjoy the music! x"

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Jessie Ware.

Read our 2014 interview with Jessie Ware.

What's Your Pleasure? Tracklist:

01 Spotlight

02 What's Your Pleasure?

03 Ooh La La

04 Soul Control

05 Save a Kiss

06 Adore You

07 In Your Eyes

08 Step Into My Life

09 Read My Lips

10 Mirage (Don't Stop)

11 The Kill

12 Remember Where You Are

