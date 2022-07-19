News

All





Jessie Ware Shares New Song “Free Yourself” A “Taster” of Her Fifth Album

Photography by Jack Grange



Jessie Ware has shared a new song, “Free Yourself.” The dancefloor anthem is described as “a taster session” to her fifth album. The song is out now via PMR/Interscope. Listen below, followed by Ware’s upcoming tour dates opening for Harry Styles.

Ware co-wrote “Free Yourself” with Coffee Clarence JR and Stuart Price, with Clarence and Price producing the song.

“‘Free Yourself’ is the beginning of a new era for me,” says Ware in a press release. “I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions and to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”

Ware’s last album was the acclaimed What’s Your Pleasure?, which was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. A deluxe edition, What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure, came out in 2021 and featured eight bonus tracks, including six new songs (stream it here).

Read our print magazine article on Jessie Ware and What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our extended Q&A interview Jessie Ware on What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Jessie Ware.

Read our 2014 interview with Jessie Ware.

Jessie Ware Tour Dates:

October:



6th - United Center, Chicago (Harry Styles support)

8th - United Center, Chicago (Harry Styles support)

9th - United Center, Chicago (Harry Styles support)

13th - United Center, Chicago (Harry Styles support)

14th - United Center, Chicago (Harry Styles support)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.