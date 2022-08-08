Jessie Ware Shares Video For “Free Yourself”
From Ware’s Forthcoming Fifth Studio Album
Jessie Ware has shared a video for her latest single, “Free Yourself.” The video was directed by Vicky Lawton. View below.
Ware initially shared “Free Yourself” last month as a “taster session” for her forthcoming fifth studio album.
Ware’s last album was the acclaimed What’s Your Pleasure?, which was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. A deluxe edition, What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure, came out in 2021 and featured eight bonus tracks, including six new songs (stream it here).
