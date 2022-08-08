 Jessie Ware Shares Video For “Free Yourself” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Jessie Ware Shares Video For “Free Yourself”

From Ware’s Forthcoming Fifth Studio Album

Aug 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Jessie Ware has shared a video for her latest single, “Free Yourself.” The video was directed by Vicky Lawton. View below.

Ware initially shared “Free Yourself” last month as a “taster session” for her forthcoming fifth studio album.

Ware’s last album was the acclaimed What’s Your Pleasure?, which was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. A deluxe edition, What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure, came out in 2021 and featured eight bonus tracks, including six new songs (stream it here).

Read our print magazine article on Jessie Ware and What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our extended Q&A interview Jessie Ware on What’s Your Pleasure?

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Jessie Ware.

Read our 2014 interview with Jessie Ware.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

