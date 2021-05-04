News

Jessie Ware Shares Video for “Please” What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Due Out June 11 via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope





Jessie Ware is releasing What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure on June 11 via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope. It’s a deluxe edition of her acclaimed 2020-released album, What’s Your Pleasure?, and features eight bonus tracks, including six new songs. One of those, “Please,” was shared last week and was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Now “Please” has a video that features a pregnant Ware singing the song as projected on a curtain in a club while various dancers move to the track. Carine Charaire and Olivier Casamayou (the Paris-based creative duo who go by I COULD NEVER BE A DANCER) directed and choreographed the video. Watch it below.

What’s Your Pleasure? was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. The deluxe edition includes eight extra tracks (including six new songs, the previously released “Overtime,” and a remix of “Adore You”). It will be available on all formats, including double vinyl and double cassette.

Ware had this to say in a previous press release: “I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet! ‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.”

What’s Your Pleasure? was Ware’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2017’s Glasshouse. The album featured an array of collaborators, including Kindness, Danny Parker, Shungudzo Kuyimba, Clarence Coffee Jr., Benji B, Midland, Morgan Geist (Storm Queen), Matthew Tavares, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, and James Ford (who was the primary collaborator on the album). The album’s “Remember Where You Are” was our #1 Song of the Week and also made it on former President Barack Obama’s playlist of his favorite songs of 2020. In February she shared a video for the song that starred British actress Gemma Arterton and also performed the song on The Graham Norton Show.

Jessie Ware UK Tour Dates:

December 1st – Birmingham O2 Academy

December 2nd – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

December 3rd – Southampton O2 Guildhall

December 5th – Newcastle O2 Academy

December 7th – Leeds O2 Academy

December 9th – Glasgow O2 Academy

December 11th – Bristol Marble Factory

December 12th – London O2 Academy Brixton

December 13th – London O2 Academy Brixton

