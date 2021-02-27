News

Jessie Ware Shares Video for “Remember Where You Are” Starring Actress Gemma Arterton She Also Recently Performed the Song on The Graham Norton Show





Jessie Ware released a new album, What’s Your Pleasure?, last year via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope. It was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. Now she has shared a video for album highlight “Remember Where You Are” that stars British actress Gemma Arterton as she wanders the empty nighttime streets of Central London, ending up overlooking the city from Primrose Hill. Dominic Savage directed the video, filming it on Valentine’s Day. Watch it below. Also, earlier this month a very pregnant Ware (with her third child) performed a single edit of the song on the British talk show The Graham Norton Show. Watch that below too.

Ware had this to say about the song and video in a press release: “This song has always meant a lot to me and I was determined for other people to hear it and for it to be single. I am so touched by how many people have embraced this song, particularly when it's one of your favorite actresses and an acclaimed film director. Working with Gemma, Dominic, and their team has been an absolute joy. To have them realize my song with a beautiful ode to London and the longing for human touch and interaction couldn't be more of a compliment. It's a truly cherished piece of work.”

Savage had this to say about directing the video: “It was a real pleasure to collaborate with Jessie and Gemma on this short film that is inspired by Jessie Ware’s beautiful music. It was also inspired by the real feeling that was felt when we filmed in the deserted streets of eerily strange lockdown London on a Saturday night/Sunday morning. The feelings and emotions in the film are a true reflection of what that felt like, and what this time invokes. Sadness, nostalgia, pain and defiance. But when we climbed Primrose Hill and the sun started to rise above the city, there was real hope and joy for a future that will surely be ours. Listening to Jessie’s music. There is no doubt of that.”

Arterton (who has appeared in such movies as Quantum of Solace, Clash of the Titans, St Trinian’s, and the upcoming The King’s Man) had this to say: “Jessie’s track feels like an anthem for the extraordinary times we have been living through. We wanted the video to be at once a love letter to locked down London; a remembrance of what our wonderful city was and will be again, and a snapshot of this present moment: coming out of loneliness and darkness and stepping into light and a more hopeful future. It has been an absolute joy working on this film. Shooting in a totally deserted central London is something I’ll never forget.”

“Remember Where You Are” was our #1 Song of the Week and also made it on former President Barack Obama’s playlist of his favorite songs of 2020.

What’s Your Pleasure? was Ware’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2017’s Glasshouse. The album features an array of collaborators, including Kindness, Danny Parker, Shungudzo Kuyimba, Clarence Coffee Jr., Benji B, Midland, Morgan Geist (Storm Queen), Matthew Tavares, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, and James Ford (who was the primary collaborator on the album).

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Jessie Ware.

Read our 2014 interview with Jessie Ware.

