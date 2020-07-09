News

All





Jessy Lanza Shares Video For New Song “Anyone Around” Feat. Members of Savages, Caribou, and Mor All the Time Due Out July 24 via Hyperdub





Today, Jessy Lanza has released her new track “Anyone Around,” via a music video. Previously, she has shared “Face” and “Lick In Heaven,” from her forthcoming album All the Time, due July 24 via Hyperdub. Unlike the other singles, however, “Anyone Around” includes musical accompaniment from members of Junior Boys, Savages, Caribou, and Boy Harsher among many others.

So we begin with a Zoom call, of course. There are studio producers, fellow musicians, and even Lanza’s own family members filmed at each and every angle. Over a delightful midi beat, pitch adjusted harmonies, and rapid fire drums Lanza sings of the melancholy of moving to New York. “It’s hard for me to let go of anyone around,” she sings. Thankfully, she had the online community to help her get through it—and to join her in the music video.

“I’m very grateful to be connected with everyone in this video, even if we've never met in person. Thank you to all of the amazing contributors who made this video possible!” Lanza says in a press release. “I became absorbed in the world of online music production tutorials and message boards. Of course the feeling of isolation has taken on new meaning recently, as it’s become a new normal for people around the world.”

According to Lanza, All the Time finds her vocals at her “rawest,” and with much more direct lyrics than ever before. With this in mind, All the Time is sure to serve up a fantastic indie pop record.

Check out our COVID-19 Quarantine Check In with Jessy Lanza.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.