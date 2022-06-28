News

All





Jim James Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Solo Album Regions of Light and Sound of God (Deluxe Reissue) Due Out July 29 via ATO

Photography by Neil Krug



Jim James of My Morning Jacket has announced a deluxe reissue of his debut solo album, Regions of Light and Sound of God, which will be out on July 29 via ATO. The reissue will feature the original album in addition to a bonus LP featuring 12 B-sides, previously unreleased demos, and alternate takes. James has also shared a visualizer for a new reissue track, “Read Between (Begin Again).” Listen to the song and view the reissue’s tracklist below.

In a press release, James elaborates on making the reissue to Regions of Light and Sound of God, which originally came out nine years ago: “I have changed a lot since then, many times over. So, in a lot of ways, it’s like a time machine, thinking about these songs, remembering what life was like back then. What I have gained and lost since. It makes me feel grateful for all of the gifts I have been given and for all of the love I have experienced in my life.”

He adds, regarding the newly released track: “I wrote ‘Read Between’ about my great aunt who was suffering from dementia at the time. It is so wild to watch someone you love slowly disappear right before your eyes mentally while their body continues to hang on for a while. Really made me question the nature of the soul and spirit—what exactly is it that truly makes a person who they are? Where does ‘the soul’ go as dementia sets in? Is the soul slowly slipping into the next realm but part of it is hanging on and doesn’t want to let go yet? Is the soul gone and the body left to just spit out random information? It’s so WILD to watch that notion of ‘soul’ slip away in someone and wonder if one day it will slip away for me too in a similar way?

“As I zoomed out from it and thought more about the nature of death in general, I really have learned in a lot of ways to come to peace with death and accept that it is just another doorway—the ending of one chapter and the beginning of another, so in that way it also makes me feel really excited about what possibilities lay beyond the end of this particular lifetime. Not that I am in any hurry for this lifetime to be over but also, I am excited to see what comes next. Who knows?!”

Regions of Light and Sound of God Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

Side A

1. State of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.)

2. Know Til Now

3. Dear One

4. A New Life

5. Exploding

Side B

6. Of The Mother Again

7. Actress

8. All Is Forgiven

9. God’s Love To Deliver

Side C

1. All Is Forgiven (Alt Version)

2. State of The Art (A.E.I.O.U.) [Demo]

3. A New Life (Alt Version)

4. Dear One (Demo)

5. God’s Love To Deliver (Demo)

Side D

6. You Always Know

7. Read Between (Begin Again)

8. Epichord

9. Sweets

10. Moving Away (Alt Version)

11. Hallway of Trees

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.