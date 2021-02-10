 Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird Share New Song “Poor Lost Souls” (Plus Live Performance Video) | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 10th, 2021  
Subscribe

Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird Share New Song “Poor Lost Souls” (Plus Live Performance Video)

These 13 Out March 5 via Thirty Tigers

Feb 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird have shared a new song “Poor Lost Souls, as well as a separate live performance video of them performing the song. “Poor Lost Souls” will be featured on their upcoming album These 13, out March 5 via Thirty Tigers. You can listen to the studio version of the song and watch the live video below.

On “Poor Lost Souls,” Mathus and Bird state in a press release: “Look down and see the stars, look up and see the gold. Here's a broken song for broken times...but there's hope in it.”

Last month, Mathus and Bird shared Sweet Oblivion,” the album’s lead single. Bird’s latest album was 2019’s My Finest Work Yet. Back in April of last year, Bird shared a new song, “Capital Crimes,” via a video for the track. The song was about capital punishment and was one of our Songs of the Week

Read our interview with Andrew Bird on My Finest Work Yet.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent