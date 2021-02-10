News

Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird Share New Song “Poor Lost Souls” (Plus Live Performance Video) These 13 Out March 5 via Thirty Tigers





Jimbo Mathus and Andrew Bird have shared a new song “Poor Lost Souls,” as well as a separate live performance video of them performing the song. “Poor Lost Souls” will be featured on their upcoming album These 13, out March 5 via Thirty Tigers. You can listen to the studio version of the song and watch the live video below.

On “Poor Lost Souls,” Mathus and Bird state in a press release: “Look down and see the stars, look up and see the gold. Here's a broken song for broken times...but there's hope in it.”

Last month, Mathus and Bird shared “Sweet Oblivion,” the album’s lead single. Bird’s latest album was 2019’s My Finest Work Yet. Back in April of last year, Bird shared a new song, “Capital Crimes,” via a video for the track. The song was about capital punishment and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our interview with Andrew Bird on My Finest Work Yet.

