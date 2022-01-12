 Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional Announce Co-Headlining Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 12th, 2022  
Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Jan 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional have together announced a co-headlining U.S. tour. It kicks off in late February at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque and will conclude one month later at 713 Music Hall in Houston. General ticket sales will be available starting this Friday (January 14) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Dashboard Confessional’s newest album, All the Truth That I Can Tell, will be out on February 25 via Note/AWAL. The most recent Jimmy Eat World album, Surviving, came out in 2019. Read our interview with the band on the album.

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional 2022 Tour Dates:

February

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

March

1 - Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
2 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
5 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live
6 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
7 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
9 - Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre
10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
11 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
12 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
15 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
18 - Coconut Creek, FL - Pavilion at Seminole Casino
21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

