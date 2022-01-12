News

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional Announce Co-Headlining Tour Tickets Go On Sale This Friday





Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional have together announced a co-headlining U.S. tour. It kicks off in late February at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque and will conclude one month later at 713 Music Hall in Houston. General ticket sales will be available starting this Friday (January 14) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Dashboard Confessional’s newest album, All the Truth That I Can Tell, will be out on February 25 via Note/AWAL. The most recent Jimmy Eat World album, Surviving, came out in 2019. Read our interview with the band on the album.

Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional 2022 Tour Dates:

February

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

March

1 - Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

2 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

5 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ’s Live

6 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

7 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

9 - Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

11 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

12 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

14 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

15 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

18 - Coconut Creek, FL - Pavilion at Seminole Casino

21 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

22 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

