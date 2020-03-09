News

Jimmy Eat World Announce New 2020 North American Tour Dates The Front Bottoms, Turnover, and Joyce Manor to Support Select Dates





Jimmy Eat World released a new album, Surviving, last October via Exotic Location Recordings and RCA. Now they have announced some new 2020 North American tour dates. They go down this August and September. The Front Bottoms will be the direct support on most dates, with either Turnover or Joyce Manor taking turns being the second support act. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.

The band issued this joint statement about the tour: "Whether we've slept on your floor after the '97 basement show or you've just only recently heard about us, we will have something you'd be into catching live!"

Read our 2019 interview with Jimmy Eat World on Surviving.



Also read our 2019 retrospective article on the 20th anniversary of Jimmy Eat World's 1999-released album Clarity.

Jimmy Eat World Tour Dates:

August 6th - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy*

August 7th - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre^

August 8th - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheatre^

August 9th - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion^

August 11th - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 14th - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 15th - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 16th - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion (co-headline The Front Bottoms)*

August 18th - Toronto, ON - Rebel^

August 20th - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park^

August 21st - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit^

August 22nd - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion^

August 26th - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory#

August 27th - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave#

August 28th - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom#

August 29th - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland#

August 31st - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium#

September 1st - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex#

September 4th - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU#

September 5th - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre#

*with Turnover

^with The Front Bottoms & Turnover

#with The Front Bottoms & Joyce Manor

