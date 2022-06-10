 Jimmy Eat World Share Video for New Single “Something Loud” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, June 10th, 2022  
Subscribe

Jimmy Eat World Share Video for New Single “Something Loud”

Out Now via Exotic Location

Jun 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Jimmy Eat World have shared a black-and-white video for their new single “Something Loud.” View the video, co-directed by the band alongside Austin Gavin, below.

In January, the band announced a co-headlining tour with Dashboard Confessional. The most recent Jimmy Eat World album, Surviving, came out in 2019. Read our interview with the band on the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent