Jimmy Eat World Share Video for New Single “Something Loud”
Out Now via Exotic Location
Jimmy Eat World have shared a black-and-white video for their new single “Something Loud.” View the video, co-directed by the band alongside Austin Gavin, below.
In January, the band announced a co-headlining tour with Dashboard Confessional. The most recent Jimmy Eat World album, Surviving, came out in 2019. Read our interview with the band on the album.
