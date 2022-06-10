News

All





Jimmy Eat World Share Video for New Single “Something Loud” Out Now via Exotic Location





Jimmy Eat World have shared a black-and-white video for their new single “Something Loud.” View the video, co-directed by the band alongside Austin Gavin, below.

In January, the band announced a co-headlining tour with Dashboard Confessional. The most recent Jimmy Eat World album, Surviving, came out in 2019. Read our interview with the band on the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.