JMSEY Shares New Track “InstaHam”

Some may recognize LA-based singer/songwriter JMSEY from his time in Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers, but in recent years he’s also broken off into a solo career. He released his debut EP Moments in 2019 and followed with a string of new singles this year. He shared “Sunny Days” and “Style” earlier this year, and most recently he’s shared his latest single, “InstaHam,” out now.

“InstaHam” is a more darkly sardonic take on JMSEY’s alt pop, seeing him lean into punk-tinged riffs and delivering a fierce vocal performance. Pulling from indie rock touchstones like Blur and The Strokes, JMSEY takes the track to tremendous heights, with the nervy guitars reaching a fever pitch. JMSEY locks into a driving freight train sound with the track’s climax, barrelling towards the song’s finish, all while retaining his hooky alt pop stylings.

Lyrically, the track reflects on the caustic influence of social media, first talking about the constant need for validation it brings一“What do ya think of my lips, my face my perfect place / Do I look worth a mil / Would you please spare, a follow, reshare / Let’s start paying bills.” Later he confronts even more confrontational material, taking on influencers and armchair activists一“What d’ya think of your ally friends who just pretend, that nothings going on?”

Check out the song and video below, and read JMSEY’s Q&A on the song, video, and his year.

You’ve had a big year so far, with Jam In the Van and an upcoming performance on Audiotree TV. How has it been and what’s next for you?

Musically, this has been a fantastic year. I’m putting out music that genuinely reflects me and what I’ve been feeling. That being said, life wise, it has been tough. It’s hard to make plans, tours have been cancelled, the future feels dodgy, and I lost a very close friend. But, that’s life. That dichotomy of existence between wins and loses has felt more intense this past year, but I’m good for it. At least it provides an environment for inspiration through coping.

Has lockdown changed how you approach your new music?

Absolutely. For better or worse, last year made me really want to take things less seriously. Sessions have been 2-3 hours tops. We’ve been trying to keep the takes minimal, and really just capture moments. Approaching it this way has really helped me keep the music honest. I used to be a perfectionist. But now I embrace the imperfections and flubs. You can’t always have extra time to write the perfect caption, or stage the perfect picture.

What was the inspiration behind your new track “InstaHam?” Were there specific experiences that made you want to write about the performative side of social media?

“InstaHam” was an evolution of what I was going through and feeling last year. It started with the protests and ultimately ended with my observations of the role social media played on activism. How people have used it to cope, for better or worse.

“InstaHam” also feels like it drew on more punk influences. What are some of the artists you were influenced by with your latest music?

During lockdown, I found myself listening to a lot of early 2000’s indie/rock. That combined with growing up around the BritPop era, I found myself drawing from Blur, Pulp, Interpol, and The Strokes to name a few. This music made me feel good to listen to. I hope mine does the same for others.

How did the accompanying music video end up coming together?

It was shot with my good friends over at Columinati Films. One of them (Zeb) used to be my roommate when I first moved to LA during the early stages of lockdown. They’ve shot a couple of my videos now, and it’s been a wonderful full circle experience to shoot with someone who has heard these songs in their infancy through the walls. “InstaHam” was a one day shoot which really forced them to be creative. I loved what they did.

Obviously, “InstaHam” deals a lot with the darker side of social media. How do you deal with all negative pressures social media brings?”

I’ve tried to be more compassionate. Last year really opened my eyes to peoples coping mechanisms, social media being one of them. It also helped me realize how much I rely on it myself. All this has helped me regroup and try to move forward with this technology with redefined boundaries. Easier said than done, but the first step to fixing a problem is recognizing it.