Joan As Police Woman Shares Video for New Song “Geometry of You” With Tony Allen and Dave Okumu

Joan As Police Woman (aka Joan Wasser) has shared a video for a new single titled “Geometry of You.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming studio album alongside the late Tony Allen and Dave Okumu (of The Invisible), The Solution is Restless, which will be out on November 5 via PIAS. Watch the video, directed and animated by Devin Flynn, below.

Wasser speaks about the new song in a press release: “‘Geometry Of You’ is a song about the intersection of math and sensuality. It’s what Tony Allen did every time he sat down to play. It’s about the quantum aspects of life—there is no one way of doing anything—paradox is everywhere. Finding the flexibility in life is the way I most connect with joy.”

Okumu’s debut solo album, Knopperz, will be out September 24 via Transgressive. A posthumous album by Allen, There Is No End, came out earlier this year on Blue Note.

