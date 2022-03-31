News

All





Joan Baez Paints Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Charity Limited-Edition Prints on Sale Now





Joan Baez has painted a portrait of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after being moved by his “unequivocal and astounding bravery.” The portrait is currently being sold for $500 in a limited-edition series of 250 signed prints. All proceeds will go toward International Medical Corps, who are currently providing medical and mental health care to people in Ukraine and among the surrounding regions.

“If I were to meet Zelenskyy today, in the heat of the ghastly battle he has inherited, though I’m deeply saddened by the organized violence, I would have no advice, no judgment, only a humble salute to his monumental courage,” Baez states in a press release.

Baez dedicates the portrait to the people of Ukraine who are engaging in nonviolent protests. “There are the reports that bring us heart and a way to work through our grief,” she adds. “This painting honors their courage as well.”

You can buy a print here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.