 Joan Baez Paints Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 31st, 2022  
Subscribe

Joan Baez Paints Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Charity

Limited-Edition Prints on Sale Now

Mar 31, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Joan Baez has painted a portrait of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after being moved by his “unequivocal and astounding bravery.” The portrait is currently being sold for $500 in a limited-edition series of 250 signed prints. All proceeds will go toward International Medical Corps, who are currently providing medical and mental health care to people in Ukraine and among the surrounding regions.

“If I were to meet Zelenskyy today, in the heat of the ghastly battle he has inherited, though I’m deeply saddened by the organized violence, I would have no advice, no judgment, only a humble salute to his monumental courage,” Baez states in a press release.

Baez dedicates the portrait to the people of Ukraine who are engaging in nonviolent protests. “There are the reports that bring us heart and a way to work through our grief,” she adds. “This painting honors their courage as well.”

You can buy a print here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent