Jockstrap Announce Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Glasgow”
I Love You Jennifer B Due Out September 9 via Rough Trade
Jun 14, 2022
Photography by Eddie Whelan
London-based duo Jockstrap (Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye) have announced the release of their debut album, I Love You Jennifer B, which will be out on September 9 via Rough Trade. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Glasgow” in addition to announcing a North American tour in support of the album. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Jun. 17) at 10 a.m. local time. View the self-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.
In a press release, the band state: “I Love You Jennifer B is a collection of Jockstrap tracks that have been three years in the making. Everything on it is pretty singular sounding so we hope there is a track on there for everyone and something that speaks to you and says ‘I’m a banger.’”
They add, regarding the new single: “‘Glasgow’ is our coming of age, moving forward, long-distance, traveling, beautiful bosk, wonderful thicket song. Glasgow is a great city, perhaps my favorite in the U.K. Only downside is that it’s so damn cold all the time.”
Last November, the duo shared the album track “50/50.” They later shared the album track “Concrete Over Water,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Their most recent music project was the EP Beavercore, which came out in 2020 via Warp.
I Love You Jennifer B Tracklist:
1. Neon
2. Jennifer B
3. Greatest Hits
4. What’s It All About?
5. Concrete Over Water
6. Angst
7. Debra
8. Glasgow
9. Lancaster Court
10. 50/50 (Extended)
Jockstrap 2022 Tour Dates:
July 17 | Welcome To The Village Festival, Leeuwarden
July 24 | Bluedot Festival, Cheshire
29 Sept 29 | The Mash House, Edinburgh
30 Sept 30 | Stereo, Glasgow
Oct 1 | The White Hotel, Manchester
Oct 3 | Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds
Oct 4 | Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
Oct 5 | The Fleece, Bristol
Oct 7 | Norwich Arts, Norwich
Oct 8 | Patterns, Brighton
Oct 10 | Village Underground, London
Oct 11 | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
Nov 4 | Club 2 Club Festival, Turin
Nov 17 | DC9, Washington, DC
Nov 18 | Johnny Brendas, Philadelphia, PA
Nov 19 | The Sultan Room, Brooklyn, NY
Nov 24 | Bar le Ritz PDB, Montreal, QC
Nov 25 | Drake Underground, Toronto, ON
Nov 26 | Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL
Nov 27 | 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN
Dec 1 | Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC
Dec 2 | Madame Lou’s, Seattle, WA
Dec 3 | Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR
Dec 6 | Starline Social Club, Oakland, CA
Dec 7 | Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA
