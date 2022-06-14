News

All





Jockstrap Announce Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Glasgow” I Love You Jennifer B Due Out September 9 via Rough Trade

Photography by Eddie Whelan



London-based duo Jockstrap (Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye) have announced the release of their debut album, I Love You Jennifer B, which will be out on September 9 via Rough Trade. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Glasgow” in addition to announcing a North American tour in support of the album. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Jun. 17) at 10 a.m. local time. View the self-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

In a press release, the band state: “I Love You Jennifer B is a collection of Jockstrap tracks that have been three years in the making. Everything on it is pretty singular sounding so we hope there is a track on there for everyone and something that speaks to you and says ‘I’m a banger.’”

They add, regarding the new single: “‘Glasgow’ is our coming of age, moving forward, long-distance, traveling, beautiful bosk, wonderful thicket song. Glasgow is a great city, perhaps my favorite in the U.K. Only downside is that it’s so damn cold all the time.”

Last November, the duo shared the album track “50/50.” They later shared the album track “Concrete Over Water,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Their most recent music project was the EP Beavercore, which came out in 2020 via Warp.

I Love You Jennifer B Tracklist:

1. Neon

2. Jennifer B

3. Greatest Hits

4. What’s It All About?

5. Concrete Over Water

6. Angst

7. Debra

8. Glasgow

9. Lancaster Court

10. 50/50 (Extended)

Jockstrap 2022 Tour Dates:

July 17 | Welcome To The Village Festival, Leeuwarden

July 24 | Bluedot Festival, Cheshire

29 Sept 29 | The Mash House, Edinburgh

30 Sept 30 | Stereo, Glasgow

Oct 1 | The White Hotel, Manchester

Oct 3 | Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

Oct 4 | Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

Oct 5 | The Fleece, Bristol

Oct 7 | Norwich Arts, Norwich

Oct 8 | Patterns, Brighton

Oct 10 | Village Underground, London

Oct 11 | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

Nov 4 | Club 2 Club Festival, Turin

Nov 17 | DC9, Washington, DC

Nov 18 | Johnny Brendas, Philadelphia, PA

Nov 19 | The Sultan Room, Brooklyn, NY

Nov 24 | Bar le Ritz PDB, Montreal, QC

Nov 25 | Drake Underground, Toronto, ON

Nov 26 | Sleeping Village, Chicago, IL

Nov 27 | 7th St Entry, Minneapolis, MN

Dec 1 | Fox Cabaret, Vancouver, BC

Dec 2 | Madame Lou’s, Seattle, WA

Dec 3 | Mississippi Studios, Portland, OR

Dec 6 | Starline Social Club, Oakland, CA

Dec 7 | Zebulon, Los Angeles, CA

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.