Jockstrap Share Video for New Single “Concrete Over Water” Out Now via Rough Trade

Photography by Eddie Whelan



London-based duo Jockstrap (Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye) have shared a video for their new single, “Concrete Over Water.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, which has yet to be announced officially. View the video, co-directed by the duo alongside Eddie Whelan, below, along with a list of the duo’s upcoming tour dates.

Ellery states in a press release: “‘Concrete Over Water’ was written on a summer’s night in 2019 in a flat in Farringdon which was above a pub, and above a train line. The place hummed when the trains went under. The video was born out of the celestial themes in the song. Eddie and I created the characters (Moongirl, Voyager, Magma Boy, etc.) to explore the feelings of wonder, inspiration and the search for answers, to reflect what the song represents to me.”

Skye adds: “I can’t quite remember producing ‘Concrete Over Water.’ I was living in my auntie’s attic at the time and it was extremely hot. Georgia sent me the demo fully written, then I sent her the song fully produced. That was it.”

Last November, the duo shared the song “50/50.” Their most recent music project was the EP Beavercore, which came out in 2020 via Warp.

Jockstrap 2022 Tour Dates:

22 Apr | Motel Mozaique Festival, Rotterdam

23 Apr | Paradiso (Small Hall), Amsterdam

26 Apr | District, Liverpool

27 Apr | Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

28 Apr | World Headquarters, Newcastle

30 Apr | Elsewhere, Margate

2 May | Joiners, Southampton

4 May | Jericho’s, Oxford

7 May | Are You Listening Festival, Reading

8 May | MASH, Cambridge

25 May | The Academy, Dublin

26 May | Yellow Arch, Sheffield

28 May | Dot To Dot, Bristol

29 May | Dot To Dot, Nottingham

6 June | Primavera Sound City, Barcelona

17 July | Welcome To The Village Festival, Leeuwarden

24 July | Bluedot Festival, Cheshire

29 Sept | White Hotel, Manchester

30 Sept | Stereo, Glasgow

1 Oct | Mash House, Edinburgh

3 Oct | Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

4 Oct | Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

5 Oct | The Fleece, Bristol

7 Oct | Norwich Arts, Norwich

8 Oct | Patterns, Brighton

10 Oct | Village Underground, London

11 Oct | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

4 Nov | Club 2 Club Festival, Turin

