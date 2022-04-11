 Jockstrap Share Video for New Single “Concrete Over Water” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, April 11th, 2022  
Jockstrap Share Video for New Single “Concrete Over Water”

Out Now via Rough Trade

Apr 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Eddie Whelan
London-based duo Jockstrap (Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye) have shared a video for their new single, “Concrete Over Water.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, which has yet to be announced officially. View the video, co-directed by the duo alongside Eddie Whelan, below, along with a list of the duo’s upcoming tour dates.

Ellery states in a press release: “‘Concrete Over Water’ was written on a summer’s night in 2019 in a flat in Farringdon which was above a pub, and above a train line. The place hummed when the trains went under. The video was born out of the celestial themes in the song. Eddie and I created the characters (Moongirl, Voyager, Magma Boy, etc.) to explore the feelings of wonder, inspiration and the search for answers, to reflect what the song represents to me.”

Skye adds: “I can’t quite remember producing ‘Concrete Over Water.’ I was living in my auntie’s attic at the time and it was extremely hot. Georgia sent me the demo fully written, then I sent her the song fully produced. That was it.”

Last November, the duo shared the song “50/50.” Their most recent music project was the EP Beavercore, which came out in 2020 via Warp.

Jockstrap 2022 Tour Dates:

22 Apr | Motel Mozaique Festival, Rotterdam
23 Apr | Paradiso (Small Hall), Amsterdam
26 Apr | District, Liverpool
27 Apr | Trades Club, Hebden Bridge
28 Apr | World Headquarters, Newcastle
30 Apr | Elsewhere, Margate
2 May | Joiners, Southampton
4 May | Jericho’s, Oxford
7 May | Are You Listening Festival, Reading
8 May | MASH, Cambridge
25 May | The Academy, Dublin
26 May | Yellow Arch, Sheffield
28 May | Dot To Dot, Bristol
29 May | Dot To Dot, Nottingham
6 June | Primavera Sound City, Barcelona
17 July | Welcome To The Village Festival, Leeuwarden
24 July | Bluedot Festival, Cheshire
29 Sept | White Hotel, Manchester
30 Sept | Stereo, Glasgow
1 Oct | Mash House, Edinburgh
3 Oct | Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds
4 Oct | Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
5 Oct | The Fleece, Bristol
7 Oct | Norwich Arts, Norwich
8 Oct | Patterns, Brighton
10 Oct | Village Underground, London
11 Oct | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
4 Nov | Club 2 Club Festival, Turin

