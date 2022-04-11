Jockstrap Share Video for New Single “Concrete Over Water”
Out Now via Rough Trade
Apr 11, 2022
Photography by Eddie Whelan
London-based duo Jockstrap (Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye) have shared a video for their new single, “Concrete Over Water.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming debut album, which has yet to be announced officially. View the video, co-directed by the duo alongside Eddie Whelan, below, along with a list of the duo’s upcoming tour dates.
Ellery states in a press release: “‘Concrete Over Water’ was written on a summer’s night in 2019 in a flat in Farringdon which was above a pub, and above a train line. The place hummed when the trains went under. The video was born out of the celestial themes in the song. Eddie and I created the characters (Moongirl, Voyager, Magma Boy, etc.) to explore the feelings of wonder, inspiration and the search for answers, to reflect what the song represents to me.”
Skye adds: “I can’t quite remember producing ‘Concrete Over Water.’ I was living in my auntie’s attic at the time and it was extremely hot. Georgia sent me the demo fully written, then I sent her the song fully produced. That was it.”
Last November, the duo shared the song “50/50.” Their most recent music project was the EP Beavercore, which came out in 2020 via Warp.
Jockstrap 2022 Tour Dates:
22 Apr | Motel Mozaique Festival, Rotterdam
23 Apr | Paradiso (Small Hall), Amsterdam
26 Apr | District, Liverpool
27 Apr | Trades Club, Hebden Bridge
28 Apr | World Headquarters, Newcastle
30 Apr | Elsewhere, Margate
2 May | Joiners, Southampton
4 May | Jericho’s, Oxford
7 May | Are You Listening Festival, Reading
8 May | MASH, Cambridge
25 May | The Academy, Dublin
26 May | Yellow Arch, Sheffield
28 May | Dot To Dot, Bristol
29 May | Dot To Dot, Nottingham
6 June | Primavera Sound City, Barcelona
17 July | Welcome To The Village Festival, Leeuwarden
24 July | Bluedot Festival, Cheshire
29 Sept | White Hotel, Manchester
30 Sept | Stereo, Glasgow
1 Oct | Mash House, Edinburgh
3 Oct | Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds
4 Oct | Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
5 Oct | The Fleece, Bristol
7 Oct | Norwich Arts, Norwich
8 Oct | Patterns, Brighton
10 Oct | Village Underground, London
11 Oct | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
4 Nov | Club 2 Club Festival, Turin
