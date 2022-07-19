 Johanna Warren Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Lead Single “I’d Be Orange” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, July 19th, 2022  
Johanna Warren Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Lead Single “I’d Be Orange”

Lessons for Mutants Due Out October 7 via Wax Nine/Carpark

Jul 19, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Philip Randall
Johanna Warren has announced the release of a new album, Lessons for Mutants, which will be out on October 7 via Wax Nine/Carpark. Warren has also announced a tour in support of the album and has shared a video for the album’s lead single, “I’d Be Orange.” View the video, directed by Warren alongside Richey Beckett, below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Warren speaks about the album, which was tracked live with a band to two-inch tape, in a press release: “Tape forces you to commit to a performance, eccentricities and all. The little glitches and anomalies that we’re tempted to ‘correct’ are often what make a thing magical. There’s this unspoken rule in modern music—modern life, really—that everything needs to be Auto-Tuned and ‘on the grid. This record is an act of resistance against that. There’s beauty and power in our aberrations, if we can embrace them.”

She adds that “I’d Be Orange” is “about martyrdom and masochism in pop culture and the quest for stardom. The only thing we love more than building up an icon is watching them fall—and yet, as an aspiring icon, even when you know that, there’s still this perverse desire to be one of the chosen ones who gets pinned to the cross and set ablaze.”

Lessons for Mutants Tracklist:

1. I’d Be Orange
2. Piscean Lover
3. Oaths
4. County Fair
5. Tooth For A Tooth
6. :/
7. Lessons For Mutants
8. Hi Res
9. Good Is Gone
10. Involvolus

Johanna Warren 2022 Tour Dates:

Tue. Oct. 4 - Seattle, WA @ Here After
Thu. Oct. 6 - Portland, OR @ Lollie Pop
Sat. Oct. 8 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
Sun. Oct. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers
Thu. Oct. 13 - Washington, DC @ Quarry House
Fri. Oct. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center
Thu. Oct. 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ Motr
Sat. Oct. 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos
Fri. Nov. 4 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms
Sat. Nov. 5 - Newcastle, UK @ Underground
Sun. Nov. 6 - Leeds, UK @ Oporto
Mon. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement)
Wed. Nov. 9 - Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms
Thu. Nov. 10 - Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall
Fri. Nov. 11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London
Sun. Nov. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Sunflower Lounge
Mon. Nov. 14 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
Tue. Nov. 15 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners
Wed. Nov. 16 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia
Thu. Nov. 17 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
Sat. Nov. 19 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

