Johanna Warren Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Lead Single “I’d Be Orange” Lessons for Mutants Due Out October 7 via Wax Nine/Carpark

Photography by Philip Randall



Johanna Warren has announced the release of a new album, Lessons for Mutants, which will be out on October 7 via Wax Nine/Carpark. Warren has also announced a tour in support of the album and has shared a video for the album’s lead single, “I’d Be Orange.” View the video, directed by Warren alongside Richey Beckett, below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Warren speaks about the album, which was tracked live with a band to two-inch tape, in a press release: “Tape forces you to commit to a performance, eccentricities and all. The little glitches and anomalies that we’re tempted to ‘correct’ are often what make a thing magical. There’s this unspoken rule in modern music—modern life, really—that everything needs to be Auto-Tuned and ‘on the grid. This record is an act of resistance against that. There’s beauty and power in our aberrations, if we can embrace them.”

She adds that “I’d Be Orange” is “about martyrdom and masochism in pop culture and the quest for stardom. The only thing we love more than building up an icon is watching them fall—and yet, as an aspiring icon, even when you know that, there’s still this perverse desire to be one of the chosen ones who gets pinned to the cross and set ablaze.”

Lessons for Mutants Tracklist:

1. I’d Be Orange

2. Piscean Lover

3. Oaths

4. County Fair

5. Tooth For A Tooth

6. :/

7. Lessons For Mutants

8. Hi Res

9. Good Is Gone

10. Involvolus

Johanna Warren 2022 Tour Dates:

Tue. Oct. 4 - Seattle, WA @ Here After

Thu. Oct. 6 - Portland, OR @ Lollie Pop

Sat. Oct. 8 - Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

Sun. Oct. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

Thu. Oct. 13 - Washington, DC @ Quarry House

Fri. Oct. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center

Thu. Oct. 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ Motr

Sat. Oct. 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Trans Pecos

Fri. Nov. 4 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms

Sat. Nov. 5 - Newcastle, UK @ Underground

Sun. Nov. 6 - Leeds, UK @ Oporto

Mon. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement)

Wed. Nov. 9 - Cambridge, UK @ The Portland Arms

Thu. Nov. 10 - Ramsgate, UK @ Ramsgate Music Hall

Fri. Nov. 11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London

Sun. Nov. 13 - Birmingham, UK @ Sunflower Lounge

Mon. Nov. 14 - Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

Tue. Nov. 15 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners

Wed. Nov. 16 - Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Thu. Nov. 17 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Sat. Nov. 19 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

