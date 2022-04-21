News

John Carpenter Announces “Firestarter” Soundtrack, Shares New Single Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Due Out October 14 via Sacred Bones





Legendary horror director and composer John Carpenter, alongside his musical counterparts Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, have announced the release of a soundtrack for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter. It will be out on October 14 via Sacred Bones. The film’s end title theme has just been released. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist.

Last October, Carpenter released the soundtrack for the film Halloween Kills. His most recent instrumental album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, came out earlier this year via Sacred Bones.

Read our interview with Carpenter on Lost Themes III: Alive After Death.

Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. Mother’s Love

2. Lot 6 (Main Titles)

3. Are You Scared Of Me?

4. Dodge Ball Heats Up

5. Corporate Menace

6. Burned Hands

7. Rainbird Fights Vicky

8. Bless Mommy

9. Flashback Kills

10. Police Arrive

11. Sniper Attack

12. Charlie Alone

13. Charlie’s Power

14. I’ll Find You

15. Charlie’s Rampage

16. Rampage Ends

17. Firestarter (End Titles)

