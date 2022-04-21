John Carpenter Announces “Firestarter” Soundtrack, Shares New Single
Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Due Out October 14 via Sacred Bones
Legendary horror director and composer John Carpenter, alongside his musical counterparts Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, have announced the release of a soundtrack for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter. It will be out on October 14 via Sacred Bones. The film’s end title theme has just been released. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist.
Last October, Carpenter released the soundtrack for the film Halloween Kills. His most recent instrumental album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, came out earlier this year via Sacred Bones.
Read our interview with Carpenter on Lost Themes III: Alive After Death.
Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:
1. Mother’s Love
2. Lot 6 (Main Titles)
3. Are You Scared Of Me?
4. Dodge Ball Heats Up
5. Corporate Menace
6. Burned Hands
7. Rainbird Fights Vicky
8. Bless Mommy
9. Flashback Kills
10. Police Arrive
11. Sniper Attack
12. Charlie Alone
13. Charlie’s Power
14. I’ll Find You
15. Charlie’s Rampage
16. Rampage Ends
17. Firestarter (End Titles)
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Wet Leg Announce New Tour Dates, Share New Mini Documentary Chronicling Their U.S. East Coast Tour (News) — Wet Leg
- Jack White Performs “What’s the Trick?” and Gets Interviewed on “Stephen Colbert” (News) — Jack White
- Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce Spoken Word Album (News) — Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Nick Cave
- John Carpenter Announces “Firestarter” Soundtrack, Shares New Single (News) — John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies, John Carpenter
- The Goon Sax Share Cover of LEN’s “Steal My Sunshine” and Two New Songs (News) — The Goon Sax
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.