 John Carpenter Announces “Firestarter” Soundtrack, Shares New Single | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 21st, 2022  
Subscribe

John Carpenter Announces “Firestarter” Soundtrack, Shares New Single

Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Due Out October 14 via Sacred Bones

Apr 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Legendary horror director and composer John Carpenter, alongside his musical counterparts Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, have announced the release of a soundtrack for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter. It will be out on October 14 via Sacred Bones. The film’s end title theme has just been released. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist.

Last October, Carpenter released the soundtrack for the film Halloween Kills. His most recent instrumental album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, came out earlier this year via Sacred Bones.

Read our interview with Carpenter on Lost Themes III: Alive After Death.

Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. Mother’s Love
2. Lot 6 (Main Titles)
3. Are You Scared Of Me?
4. Dodge Ball Heats Up
5. Corporate Menace
6. Burned Hands
7. Rainbird Fights Vicky
8. Bless Mommy
9. Flashback Kills
10. Police Arrive
11. Sniper Attack
12. Charlie Alone
13. Charlie’s Power
14. I’ll Find You
15. Charlie’s Rampage
16. Rampage Ends
17. Firestarter (End Titles)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent