John Carpenter Shares New Song “I’ll Find You” From “Firestarter” Soundtrack
Firestarter Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Due Out October 14 via Sacred Bones
May 03, 2022
John Carpenter, alongside his musical counterparts Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, have shared a new song, “I’ll Find You.” It is the latest release from the soundtrack for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter. It will be out on October 14 via Sacred Bones. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the soundtrack last month, Carpenter shared the film’s end title music.
Last October, Carpenter released the soundtrack for the film Halloween Kills. His most recent instrumental album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, came out earlier this year via Sacred Bones.
Read our interview with Carpenter on Lost Themes III: Alive After Death.
