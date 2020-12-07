 John Carpenter Shares New Song “The Dead Walk” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, December 7th, 2020  
Subscribe

John Carpenter Shares New Song “The Dead Walk”

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death Due Out February 5 via Sacred Bones

Dec 07, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Bookmark and Share


Iconic horror film director and composer John Carpenter is releasing a new album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, on February 5 via Sacred Bones. Now he has shared another song from it, “The Dead Walk,” via a creepy visualizer video. The video features artwork by Boneface and animation by Liam Brazier. Watch it below. 

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death follows Carpenter’s two other previously released albums of original music inspired by his movie themes, 2015’s Lost Themes and 2016’s Lost Themes II. The album is once again a collaboration with his son, Cody Carpenter, as well as Daniel Davies. Two other Lost Themes III singles have already been shared: “Weeping Ghost” and “Skeleton.”

Carpenter has long composed music for his films (which include such classics as Halloween, The Thing, Escape From New York, and They Live). In 2017 he also released Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998.

Read our 2016 interview with John Carpenter on Lost Themes II.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent