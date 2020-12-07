News

John Carpenter Shares New Song “The Dead Walk” Lost Themes III: Alive After Death Due Out February 5 via Sacred Bones





Iconic horror film director and composer John Carpenter is releasing a new album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, on February 5 via Sacred Bones. Now he has shared another song from it, “The Dead Walk,” via a creepy visualizer video. The video features artwork by Boneface and animation by Liam Brazier. Watch it below.

Lost Themes III: Alive After Death follows Carpenter’s two other previously released albums of original music inspired by his movie themes, 2015’s Lost Themes and 2016’s Lost Themes II. The album is once again a collaboration with his son, Cody Carpenter, as well as Daniel Davies. Two other Lost Themes III singles have already been shared: “Weeping Ghost” and “Skeleton.”

Carpenter has long composed music for his films (which include such classics as Halloween, The Thing, Escape From New York, and They Live). In 2017 he also released Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998.

Read our 2016 interview with John Carpenter on Lost Themes II.

