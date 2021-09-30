 John Carpenter Shares Unsettling New Track “Michael's Legend” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, September 30th, 2021  
John Carpenter Shares Unsettling New Track “Michael’s Legend”

Halloween Kills Soundtrack Due Out October 15 via Sacred Bones

Sep 30, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sophie Gransard
Legendary horror director and composer John Carpenter, alongside his musical counterparts Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, has shared the unsettling piano requiem “Michael’s Legend.” It is the latest release from the soundtrack to the upcoming film Halloween Kills. The soundtrack will be out on October 15, the same day of the film’s release, via Sacred Bones. Listen to “Michael’s Legend” below.

Carpenter recently remixed the CHVRCHES song “Good Girls.” His most recent instrumental album, Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, came out earlier this year via Sacred Bones.

Read our interview with Carpenter on Lost Themes III: Alive After Death.

