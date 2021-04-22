John Grant Celebrates the Sexiness of Good Grammar with New Song “Rhetorical Figure”
Boy from Michigan Due Out June 25 via Partisan and Bella Union; Album Produced by Cate Le Bon
John Grant is releasing a new album, Boy from Michigan, on June 25 via Partisan in the U.S. (and Bella Union in the U.K.). Now he has shared the album’s second single, the amusing and quite ’80s sounding “Rhetorical Figure,” via a lyric video for it. The song is about the sexiness of good grammar. Check it out below.
“This is a song about my love of language and rhetorical figures and what a turn-on it is when someone wields language in a very capable manner,” says Grant in a press release.
Boy From Michigan was produced by Welsh musician Cate Le Bon. Previously Grant shared a video for the album’s title track, “Boy from Michigan,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Boy from Michigan is the follow-up to 2018’s Love Is Magic and 2015’s Grey Tickles, Black Pressure. A press release says the album is Grant’s “most autobiographical and melodic work to date.”
Last year Grant also sang guest vocals on the Lost Horizons song “Cordelia.”
Also be sure to read our in-depth 2013 article on Grant, one of the most honest and personal interviews we’ve ever done.
Also read our 2015 interview with John Grant on Grey Tickles, Black Pressure.
Plus read our The End interview with John Grant.
