 John Jeffrey of Moon Duo Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song "Leaving Franklin"
Friday, September 4th, 2020  
John Jeffrey of Moon Duo Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares New Song “Leaving Franklin”

Passage Due Out October 30 via Jean Sandwich

Sep 04, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
John Jeffrey, the drummer for Moon Duo, has announced his debut solo album, Passage, and shared its first single, the eight-minute long instrumental “Leaving Franklin.” Passage is due out October 30 via Jean Sandwich (a Portland-based label). Check out “Leaving Franklin” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Passage consists of four lengthy jazz-influenced instrumental songs and a press release says Jeffrey was inspired by Alice Coltrane and Canadian painter Takao Tanabe.

“I didn’t want to have a structure in place, in order to be guided in a specific direction,” says Jeffrey in a press release. “Everything was developed around simple rhythmic patterns.”

When on touring breaks in 2018 and 2019 Jeffrey returned home to Vancouver Island, BC and recorded a series of sessions at The Hive with engineer Colin Stewart.

Passage Tracklist: 

1. Lonely Years
2. Leaving Franklin
3. Play It As It Lays
4. Pacific Calm

